Natalie Dessay Led Production of GYPSY Premieres in Paris This April

The Philharmonie de Paris is set to host the premiere of Gypsy from April 16th to 19th, 2025, marking the musical's first semi-staged performance in France. Directed by renowned director Laurent Pelly and featuring the Paris Chamber Orchestra, Gypsy explores the tumultuous life of a vaudeville family striving for fame during the Great Depression.

Produced by the Philharmonie de Paris and co-produced by the Opéra national de Lorraine, Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg, Orchestre de chambre de Paris, Théâtre de Caen, and Opéra de Reims, this new creation brings together an impressive coalition of French and Luxembourgish cultural institutions. The production is co-presented by La Villette – Paris and the Philharmonie de Paris.

Leading the cast is Natalie Dessay as Rose, with Neïma Naouri playing Louise and Medya Zana as June. Daniel Njo Lobé takes on the role of Herbie, while Antoine Le Provost portrays Tulsa. The powerful roles of Mazeppa, Electra, and Tessie are brought to life by Barbara Peroneille, Marie Glorieux, and Kate Combault, respectively.

The ensemble includes Juliette Sarre, Rémi Marcoin, David Dumont, Léo Gabriel, Thomas Condemine, and Pierre Aussedat. The production also features performances by the Maîtrise Populaire de l'Opéra Comique.

Gypsy is based on the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, a famed striptease artist, with a libretto by Arthur Laurents and compositions by Jule Styne. The lyrics penned by the legendary Stephen Sondheim add depth to the characters' complex emotions and ambitions. The story follows Rose and her daughters as they navigate the changing landscape of entertainment, shifting from traditional vaudeville to the emerging popularity of burlesque.

Soprano Natalie Dessay stars as Rose, portraying the matriarch's relentless pursuit of stardom for her children in the face of evolving public tastes. The musical is celebrated for its jazzy score and bittersweet lyrics that poignantly capture the era's essence.

Performances are scheduled from Wednesday, April 16th, to Saturday, April 19th.

