LES BRIGANDS Comes to the Paris Opera in September

Les Brigands by Jacques Offenbach comes to the Palais Garnier from 21 September 2024 to 12 July 2025.

Brigands in search of a new exploit, a Spanish delegation, a massive heist, a not-so-honest cashier, carabinieri who always arrive too late: the ingredients, disguises, twists and turns in Offenbach’s opéra‑bouffe, first performed in 1869 at the Théâtre des Variétés, are so abundant that they make the story utterly extravagant. But little matter ! Set to Meilhac and Halévy’s vivacious libretto, the composer of La Belle Hélène serves up a hilarious little gem, all

