Eva Lanska to Debut SHUK at the Art3F International Contemporary Art Fair

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Renowned artist Eva Lanska will unveil her latest works at the prestigious Art3F International Contemporary Art Fair in Monaco from August 23-25, 2024. Art3F is known for its vibrant atmosphere and dedication to contemporary art, bringing together artists, galleries, and collectors from around the world. This event marks the first public presentation of Lanska's new series, titled "Shuk," created in her Tel Aviv studio.

Highlights of the exhibition include:

"Shuk" Series: A collection of paintings and mixed media pieces reflecting the bustling energy and rich textures of Tel Aviv markets. This series showcases Lanska's skill in blending traditional motifs with modern techniques, creating a unique visual narrative.

"Reflections on Mona Lisa": This acclaimed piece, which was previously exhibited at the Venice Biennale, offers a reinterpretation of Leonardo da Vinci's iconic portrait, infused with Lanska's distinctive style and thematic depth.

Art enthusiasts and collectors attending Art3F will have the opportunity to witness the evolution of Lanska's artistic vision. Her work continues to explore themes of identity, heritage, and the intersection of tradition and modernity.

In addition to Lanska's new works, L Gallery is thrilled to announce upcoming exhibitions featuring notable Israeli artists Sam Griffin and Dror Hibsh. These exhibitions will further the gallery's mission to promote diverse and innovative artistic expressions.

About Eva Lanska: Eva Lanska is a celebrated artist known for her innovative approach to contemporary art. Her work often explores themes of identity and cultural heritage, combining traditional techniques with modern aesthetics.

Lanska is an emerging, internationally acclaimed artist, screenwriter and film director. Having first started as a journalist and novelist, she moved on to explore a different approach to storytelling and became a film director. She pursued film studies in Paris and London. Her documentary and fictional films won her various prestigious awards, including California Film Awards, Best Picture Award at the Los Angeles Film Festival, 25th annual Washington Jewish Film Festival, Los Angeles Cinema Festival of Hollywood, New York World Film Festival, Cannes International Independent Film Festival, European Cinematography AWARDS, Carmarthen Bay Film Festival BAFTA Cymru Qualifying, and many others.

Her art deals with such issues as women's rights, interracial and interreligious relations, domestic abuse, animal rights - the themes that are inherently expansive and internally paradoxical. Her narratives are intense and are meant to evoke familiar-yet-intangible associations. https://www.evalanska.art/ @evalanskaart

About L Gallery: L Gallery is dedicated to showcasing exceptional talent and fostering artistic dialogue. With a focus on both established and emerging artists, the gallery is committed to presenting dynamic and thought-provoking exhibitions.

Located in the vibrant historic center of Tel Aviv, the upscale art space is more than just a typical gallery, but a haven of elegance and innovative artistry, designed to change the way the art world perceives and invests in contemporary art. A testament to life and art amidst the region's ongoing conflict, The L Gallery symbolized LIFE and stands as a symbol of hope and creativity. The gallery supports young, emerging artists. whose voices are all the more poignant in these trying times. Some artists represented by the gallery find themselves unable to return to their homes, making the gallery's mission even more critical. The L Gallery - Tel Aviv @thelgallerytlv

About Art3F International Contemporary Art Fair: Art3F is a dynamic and innovative art fair that takes place in various cities across Europe. It is renowned for its welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, where both emerging and established artists can showcase their works. The fair features a diverse range of contemporary art, including painting, sculpture, photography, and digital art. Art3F Monaco provides a platform for artists to connect with collectors and art lovers, fostering a deeper appreciation for contemporary art.

Comments