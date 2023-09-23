The President's Own U.S. Marine Band to Perform at Purdue Fort Wayne

For the first time in five years “The President's Own” United States Marine Band will return to the state of Indiana on tour, performing a free 7:30 p.m. concert on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at the Purdue Fort Wayne Music Center. As the premiere ensemble of the Marine Corps, the band frequently performs at the White House delivering on its unique mission: “To provide music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps.”

Organizers from the Purdue Fort Wayne School of Music have worked to bring the band from the nation's capital and make this community event possible.

For full details, please visit the link below. Free tickets are available online starting Sept. 28 (limit 4 per request). Seating is general admission and ticket holders must be seated by 7:15 p.m.; remaining seats will be released to the standby line at that time.

Marine Band Director Col. Jason Fettig has programmed musical selections in the style of the band's 17th director John Philip Sousa, who initiated the concert tour tradition in 1891. Concertgoers can expect a mix of works including traditional band repertoire, Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos and a patriotic salute to the Armed Forces.

“We have tremendously appreciative patrons who come to Marine Band concerts for all types of different experiences, so our programs are designed to include a great variety of music that mirrors the wonderful diversity in our national musical heritage,” Fettig said.

Since Sousa was first granted permission to tour the country by President Benjamin Harrison in 1891, the Marine Band has delivered a White House experience from Washington, D.C., to the far-reaching corners of our nation. These special concerts have now grown into an experience shared across generations of Americans as well as a cherished tradition for families, veterans and music-lovers alike.

By the end of this year's 31-day tour, the Marine Band will have covered more than 4,600 miles to and around the Midwest, performing in 29 different cities in 11 states, with concerts in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.﻿

The Marine Band is America's oldest continuously active professional musical organization. Founded in 1798, the band has performed for every U.S. President since John Adams. Known as “The President's Own” since the days of Thomas Jefferson, the Marine Band's mission is to provide music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps.