Tege Holt & The Lonesome Pines to Perform at Feinstein's

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Country artist Tege Holt will bring The Lonesome Pines home to Carmel for a special night of country music at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael. Enjoy high-energy country, Southern rock, and traditional storytelling in an intimate night at Feinstein's.

Backed by his seven-piece band, Holt has built his sound around the storytelling of traditional country music with the energy of a modern live show. His original music has earned more than 280,000 streams, and in 2025, Holt was named JMA Artist of the Year at the Grand Ole Opry. He followed that honor with four 2026 JMA nominations, including Vocalist of the Year, EP of the Year, Song of the Year for “Rain on a Beach,” and Songwriter Achievement.

After growing from local Indiana stages to touring throughout the Midwest, Holt and The Lonesome Pines have shared stages with nationally recognized artists including Charley Crockett and The Frontmen. Now, they return to Carmel for an intimate show featuring Holt's original music, fan favorites and songs from the artists who have helped shape his sound.

Get a taste of Holt's sound here.

From high-energy country and Southern rock to the slower songs and stories at the heart of the genre, The Lonesome Pines Tour brings the full Tege Holt & The Lonesome Pines experience into one of Carmel's most intimate rooms.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 15 Hrs 10 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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