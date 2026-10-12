Tege Holt & The Lonesome Pines to Perform at Feinstein's
The JMA Artist of the Year performs original songs and fan favorites at the intimate Carmel venue.
Country artist Tege Holt will bring The Lonesome Pines home to Carmel for a special night of country music at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael. Enjoy high-energy country, Southern rock, and traditional storytelling in an intimate night at Feinstein's.
Backed by his seven-piece band, Holt has built his sound around the storytelling of traditional country music with the energy of a modern live show. His original music has earned more than 280,000 streams, and in 2025, Holt was named JMA Artist of the Year at the Grand Ole Opry. He followed that honor with four 2026 JMA nominations, including Vocalist of the Year, EP of the Year, Song of the Year for “Rain on a Beach,” and Songwriter Achievement.
After growing from local Indiana stages to touring throughout the Midwest, Holt and The Lonesome Pines have shared stages with nationally recognized artists including Charley Crockett and The Frontmen. Now, they return to Carmel for an intimate show featuring Holt's original music, fan favorites and songs from the artists who have helped shape his sound.
Get a taste of Holt's sound here.
From high-energy country and Southern rock to the slower songs and stories at the heart of the genre, The Lonesome Pines Tour brings the full Tege Holt & The Lonesome Pines experience into one of Carmel's most intimate rooms.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...