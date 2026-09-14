Join Paul Hughes to Celebrate The Rat Pack at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

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Charismatic vocalist Paul Hughes will revive Sinatra, Martin & the Rat Pack's golden era next month at Feinstein's. For this show, Hughes channels the style and poise of the genre's greats—Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Frankie Valli, and Nat King Cole—bringing an instrumental approach to his voice that Grammy and Emmy-winning producer Bill Schnee calls "a tremendously stylish storyteller." His repertoire spans the Great American Songbook alongside original material, including standout tracks "My Lucky Stars," "Then Came You," and "I Bet You Weren't Expecting This." The performance will take place on Saturday, October 10 at 7:30 PM.

Hughes, a Manchester, England native, is a jazz and swing vocalist whose passion for the genre took root at just twelve years old. Exposed to the great crooners like Bennett and Sinatra by his grandfather, Hughes honed his craft performing in pubs around the U.K.—many of which once hosted The Beatles—before taking his artistry worldwide on major cruise lines.

Hughes is currently recording a new album produced by Sal Oliveri at the legendary Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, with songs co-written by Nashville Hall of Fame inductees Byron Hill and Roger Brown. The lead single, "My Lucky Stars," was recorded with Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band and has been selected for the soundtrack of the motion picture "The Thief of Falling Stars."

Beyond the stage, Paul has performed for audiences around the globe, including a private performance for David and Victoria Beckham. Now based near Aiken, South Carolina, he continues building an international following while staying true to the timeless sound that first captivated him as a child.

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