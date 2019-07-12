Tickets on Sale For 20 Shows at Coral Springs Center For the Arts

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced that tickets are now on public sale for the upcoming music- and laugh-packed 2019-2020 season offering an exciting, diverse, audience-wowing array of concerts, shows and events, including the popular jukebox musical JERSEY BOYS, the winner of four Tony Awards and a Grammy.

The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive. Tickets for all concerts and shows are now available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.

OCTOBER

Benise: Fuego

October 10 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)

It's one hot night as Benise, "The Prince of Spanish Guitar," and his Emmy Award-winning production comes to town. Armed with his Spanish guitar, Benise will take the audience on an unprecedented and epic adventure through Spanish Flamenco, Cuban Salsa, Brazilian Samba, Parisian Waltz, exotic drumming, and more. For Benise, music has always been a journey. From his humble beginnings as a street performer, to being featured on the #1 rated show in the USA--Dancing With The Stars-and performing around the world. "I wanted to push the boundaries of Nuevo Flamenco/Spanish guitar while combining the elements of dance and theater. This show is a celebration of all the shows we've done over the last 15 years," comments composer, virtuoso guitarist and creative force behind the event, Benise.

Tickets start at $39

Nate Bargatze

October 19 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, rising stand?up comedian Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across America. His first solo one hour special, The Tennessee Kid, recently premiered on Netflix. Bargatze follows in the showbiz footsteps of his dad, a former clown turned world class magician. whose influence is seen on Nate's 2015 debut special Full Time Magic and his debut album Yelled at By a Clown. His half?hour Netflix Special The Standups premiered to rave reviews two summers ago. In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Bargatze toured in arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He currently has a deal with 20th Century Fox to develop his own TV show. His comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his six appearances on The Tonight Show Starring JimmyFallon following four appearances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

Tickets start at $45

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac

October 24 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, the world's finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac, returns to the stage in 2019 with its 'Anniversary Tour', a brand new show celebrating 50 years of the very best of Fleetwood Mac, including a very special blues set paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac's legendary Peter Green era. Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, This concert offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac's place as one of the most loved groups of all time. Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll's most remarkable groups.

Tickets start at $32

NOVEMBER

Family Feud Live

November 7 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)

From the producers of TV's Family Feud comes... Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition! TV's favorite game show live on stage. Get selected to play on stage with the celebrities, and win cash and prizes right from your seat!

Tickets start at $48

Battle of the Boros XI

November 9 at 7:30 pm (Saturday)

Nader-Mara Entertainment is excited to present Battle of the Boros XI featuring jukebox icons Bobby Brooks Wilson, special guests, the Chiclettes, The Duprees, The Crests, The Happenings and welcoming back house band Coda. You don't want to miss this incredible night of music and memories.

Tickets start at $45

Sarge

November 16 at 8 pm (Saturday)

An extraordinary entertainer, Sarge is a triple threat. A musical piano savant and amazing improvisational comedian and singer. He is an entertainer who has performed worldwide to adoring audiences. His sidesplitting comedy, touching vocals and stunning display of dexterity as a pianist have wowed crowds for decades. He is one of the highest energy, multi-talented acts in show business today. Not only a hysterical stand-up comedian, Sarge sings in his own voice and in a dozen others including Harry Connick Jr, Sammy Davis Jr, Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder. Additionally, his dead on impressions of Marv Albert, Mike Tyson, Kermit the Frog and Gilbert Gottfried leave audiences howling and clamoring for more. With his mix of comedy, singing and piano playing, Sarge is a legitimate triple threat and a rare find.

Tickets start at $56

Disney Junior Holiday Party

November 22 at 6 pm (Friday)

Sing and dance along to Disney Junior's greatest hits with everyone's favorite characters at this interactive live concert experience - now featuring Fancy Nancy. Kids of all ages and their families are all invited to the biggest dance party around.

Tickets start at $48

DECEMBER

December 7 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Andrew Dice Clay is proud to be one of America's most controversial and outrageous comics in history. In 1990 he became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden two nights in a row. That same year he played the lead role in the comedy-mystery film The Adventures of Ford Fairlane and has starred in numerous classic 80's films such as Pretty In Pink, Casual Sex and many more. Over the last few years, his role in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine got critical praise for his role alongside Cate Blanchett and Alec Baldwin. He's had recurring roles on HBO's hit show Entourage and Martin Scorsese's Vinyl. In his most recent film, A Star Is Born, written and directed by Bradley Cooper, he played Lady Gaga's father.

Tickets start at $71

A Magical Cirque Christmas

December 8 at 7 pm (Sunday)

Experience the magic of Christmas with dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists from all corners of the world, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live. Get into the spirit of the season with this merry treat that's perfect for the entire family.

Tickets start at $47

Salute to Vienna

December 31 at 7 pm (Tuesday)

Salute to Vienna will once again captivate audiences at Coral Springs Center for the Arts on New Year's Eve. Led by the charming and witty conductor, expert in Viennese music, Bernhard Schneider of Vienna and featuring Vienna's Jennifer Davison and New York's Brian Cheney, along with dancers from National Ballet of Hungary, International Champion Ballroom Dancers, and the Strauss Symphony of America, the concert will fill the hall with the sights and sounds of Vienna at the turn of the 20th Century.

Tickets start at $55

JANUARY

Romeo & Juliet Ballet

January 4 at 7:30 pm (Saturday)

A full length Ballet in two acts; choreography and production by M. Lavrovsky and Garry Sevoyan. Music by Sergei Prokofiev. Playing Juliet is Prima Ballerina Olena Dobrianska and playing Romero is Principal Dancer Sergii Dotsenko. This full-scale production, set to the music of Sergey Prokofiev and based on William Shakespeare's timeless tale of tragic love. The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine bring 55 of Ukrainian talented and brightest Ballet stars to present the most passionate romantic tragedy of love.

Tickets start at $49

Memories of Elvis

January 11 at 7:30 pm (Saturday)

The only tribute artist hired by Elvis Presley Enterprises to perform at Graceland's Heartbreak Hotel. Chris Macdonald will pay tribute to the incredible story of the King of Rock-n-Roll in a truly dynamic performance complete with costumes, dancers, and a high-energy concert band. Join us for this special celebration of the life and music of one of the greatest entertainers and pop culture icons of our time.

Tickets start at $33

The Righteous Brothers

January 12 at 7 pm (Sunday)

With a string of #1 classics, including the most played song in radio history, You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin', the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts in four decades. After Bobby's death in 2003, fans and friends pleaded with him to keep The Righteous Brothers alive.

Tickets start at $52

FEBRUARY

Tapestry: Carole King Songbook

February 8 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Starring Jeannie Austin on piano and vocals with her back-up singers and band, Tapestry: Carole King Songbook faithfully recreates the glorious sound of a Carole King concert, leaving you with memories of the great music she wrote and recorded.

Tickets start at $32

JERSEY BOYS

February 13 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.

Tickets start at $82

Masters of Illusion

February 15 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Masters of Illusion is the hit CW television series and America's largest touring magic show. Only the best, most unique, amusing, astounding and amazing performers have been chosen to perform in Masters of Illusion, a huge stage phenomenon born from the multi-award winning television series and starring the world's greatest award-winning magicians. This 21st century magic show is unlike anything you have seen before - filled with modern illusions and arts of deception, performed live on stage. Watch closely as you experience things that just can't be done......or can they?

Tickets start at $46

February 21 at 7:30 pm (Friday)

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who, along with Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Christian Love, Brian Eichenberger, Randy Leago and Scott Totten continue the legacy of the iconic American band.

Tickets start at $70

The Rocket Man Show

February 28 at 8 pm (Friday)

This is Elton! Rus Anderson is Elton John's official body double for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour videos & photos! Picked by Elton himself, Rus performs as a young Elton John in The Rocket Man Show-driving a night of Elton's greatest hits, with spot on vocals and fierce piano playing.

Tickets start at $32

Wild Kratts Live

February 29 at 1 pm & 4:30 pm (Saturday)

It's "To the Creature Rescue!" as the Kratt Brothers activate their Creature Power Suits. Through hilarious pratfalls and amazing animal 'wow facts' the Wild Kratts rescue their favorite invention from Zach's clutches so the animals of the creature world are safe once again.

Tickets start at $31

MARCH

Hits of the Brits: Featuring the Music of The Beatles & The Rolling Stones

March 7 at 8 pm (Saturday)

The British Invasion brought us the two most popular rock groups of all time, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, as well as the liveliest debate in rock history - which band is the greatest? These two legendary bands will engage in an on-stage, mash-up duel - a musical "showdown of the hits" if you will - featuring internationally renowned tribute bands, The Nowhere Band & stones

Tickets start at $38

