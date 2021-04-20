THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts will play host to THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE stage show on Friday, October 29, at 8 pm. THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games from television's most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, and the fabulous Showcase!

Showing to near sold out audiences for more than 10 years, THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT™ is the longest running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close and in-person.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 23, at noon, by calling the box office at 954.344.5990 or online at www.thecentercs.com.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT™ is produced by Freemantle and licensed by Freemantle.

DETAILS:

EVENT: THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™

DATE/TIME: Friday, October 29, at 8 pm

VENUE: Coral Springs for the Arts

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, April 23, at Noon

No Purchase Necessary to register for a chance to be a contestant. Open to legal U.S. residents, 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. For complete rules and regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the venue box office. To enter theater to watch show, a ticket purchase is required.

