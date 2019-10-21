Stranahan House Offers Professional Pet Photography and Headshots

In partnership with Clay Wieland Photography and Anna Collins Photography & Video, the Historic Stranahan House Museum is offering professional headshots and pet portraits at Broward County's oldest and most historic home. The program will benefit the ongoing historic preservation efforts of the local landmark.

Pet Portraits at Stranahan House

Sunday, November 17 and Sunday, December 8

Grab your furry friend and head to the Stranahan House for a professional photo shoot of you and your best pal! Dogs, cats and any other leashed animals are welcome. After the session, you will receive two retouched digital photos via email. Don't miss this opportunity for a professional portrait of you and your fluffy, scaly or feathery family at the beautiful Historic Stranahan House Museum! Each session is $65 per pet. Additional pets require a second photo session. Advanced registration is required. Register by calling 954-240-8909.

Professional Headshots at Stranahan House

Friday, October 25 and Friday, November 15

Still using that headshot from 10 years ago? Jump on this opportunity for an updated professional headshot or lifestyle portrait at the beautiful Historic Stranahan House Museum. After the photo session, you'll receive two retouched digital photos via email. Each session is $65 per person and advanced registration is required. Register by calling 954-240-8909.

About Historic Stranahan House Museum

The Stranahan House was built in 1901, when Broward County was no more than a bleak southern frontier supposedly unsuited for human habitation. The existing residents were the Seminoles who traveled down the New River to Frank Stranahan's trading post to do business. Over the years as Fort Lauderdale grew and developed, the house became a post office, boarding house, restaurant and home to the "Founding Father" and "First Lady" of Fort Lauderdale - Ivy and Frank Stranahan. Today it stands as the oldest house in Fort Lauderdale and an epicenter of Broward County's long and fascinating history.

Photo courtesy of Clay Wieland Photography





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You