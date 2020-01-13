Slow Burn Theatre Company Has Announced 2020-21 Season at the Broward Center

After a decade in which it was repeatedly took home Carbonell Awards for Theatrical Excellence (and nabbed over 70 nominations), Slow Burn Theatre Company announces its most ambitious season to date as it promises to deliver its acclaimed brand of directorial creativity to five large-scale Broadway blockbusters. So get ready to drop everything, kick up your heels and experience a knock 'em dead season that's practically perfect in every way.

The 2020-2021 season presented by Slow Burn Theatre Company and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in the Amaturo Theater features southeast premiere of recent rock and roll hit Head Over Heels (Oct. 16 - Nov. 1); a special holiday regional theater premiere of Mary Poppins (Dec. 18 - Jan. 3); the literally to-die-for musical that took the Tony Awards® by storm, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Jan. 29 - Feb. 14); the endearing working-class heroes of The Full Monty (March 19 - April 4); and a fifth fabulous Tony Award-winner for the annual summer musical (June 11-27) that will be announced on February 14th.

"This current season is our first as an official member of the League of Regional Theaters with the Actors Equity Association, which has provided our actors with new opportunities and our audiences with the thrill of first-class casting," said Slow Burn Theatre Artistic Director Patrick Fitzwater, who will direct and choreograph the productions. "So how do we top that? We decided to take the leap and make every show a blockbuster, with five that are the true definition of a big, splashy Broadway musical but which all have the heart and emotional pull that Slow Burn Theatre fans have come to expect and deserve."

Named "funny & sexy, with a glorious beat," by The Village Voice, Head over Heels is a laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go's. This modern musical fairy tale which follows the escapades of a royal family that sets out on a journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. Where once-upon-a-time is right now, they encounter mistaken identities, jealous lovers, sexual awakening, scandal and self-discovery along the way. Created by the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening, Head over Heels features such hits as "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You."

The holidays will be Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious when everyone's favorite practically perfect nanny takes the stage in Mary Poppins. The stage adaptation of one of the most beloved Disney movies of all time proved just as popular with Broadway crowds playing 2,619 performances and garnering seven Tony nominations including "Best Musical." Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt

Disney film, the musical features music and lyrics by The Sherman Brothers, with additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, that is beautifully interwoven in Julian Fellowes' book that blends original stories with the acclaimed film. Unforgettable songs including "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Chim Chim Cher-ee," and "Let's Go Fly a Kite," and breathtaking dance numbers create an enchanting theatrical treat for all ages.

Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award Winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is the knock-'em-dead, uproarious hit about a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm...and a dash of murder. This Broadway hit is filled with unforgettable music and nonstop laughs and a scene-stealing role for one actor playing all eight of the doomed heirs who meet their ends in the most creative and side-splitting ways.

Another movie-to-stage blockbuster continues the season with the 10-time Tony Award-nominated The Full Monty. The story of six down-on-their-luck steelworkers from Buffalo trying to raise a little cash to help a friend in need and who end up baring more than their souls both entertains and grabs your heart. This raucous, pop-rock musical that takes it all off comes from the powerhouse team of Terrence McNally (Ragtime) and David Yazbek (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) and delivers honest affection, engaging melodies and arguably the most highly-anticipated closing number of any show.

Fans have come to expect a "shoe-in" for a goodtime each summer and they won't be disappointed in this Tony-Award winning Broadway blockbuster with lots of heart and "sole." Past summer musicals have included "Rock of Ages," "Pricilla Queen of the Desert," and the upcoming Footloose The Musical.

Slow Burn Theatre Company subscription renewals are available now with new subscriptions packages available on March 20. Subscriptions start at $196 and offer guaranteed same seats at each performance as well of savings of up to $70 over single ticket prices and ticket exchange options. Single tickets will go on sale June 5.

Mary Poppins, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and The Full Monty are presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Head over Heels is presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing.

Slow Burn Theatre's current season continues with Groundhog Day The Musical (Jan. 31-Feb. 16); Ragtime (March 20-April 5); and Footloose The Musical (June 5-21).

