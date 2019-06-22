Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida Brings Family-Friendly ROMEO AND JULIET to Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Alex Zenoz (Romeo) and Devin Tupler (Juliet)

in Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida's

production of Romeo and Juliet.

Photo Credit: Fernando Barron, III.

Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida presents a family-friendly adaptation of the Bard's most popular play, Romeo and Juliet at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center Friday, June 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Romeo and Juliet tells the timeless tale of two young star-crossed lovers from opposing families. All adult content featured in Shakespeare's text has been eliminated for this light, hour-long adaptation, making it appropriate for children and adults of all ages. There will be a 30-minute Q&A session following each performance.

Peter W. Galman, artistic director of Shakespeare Troupe, stages this production of Romeo and Juliet. Alex Zenoz and Devin Tupler play the two title lovers. The principal cast is rounded out by Kevin Reilly, Daniel Capote,* Christine Chavers, Robyn Brenner* and Jen Coe.

Tickets are $15-$25, and can be purchased at www.ccpompano.org or by calling (954) 545-7800. The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 W. Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

Romeo and Juliet previously toured the South Florida region, where it was presented to students at 24 area schools. For the 2019-2020 season, Shakespeare Troupe will continue to present school performances of Romeo and Juliet along with A Midsummer Night's Dream and Julius Caesar. To book a Shakespeare Troupe show for your organization, please call (718) 813-7383 or visit www.shakestroupe.org.

Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida will also present A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts on Wednesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35 and can be purchased at www.bocablackbox.com or by calling (561) 483-9036. The Boca Black Box is located at 8221 Glades Road #10 in Boca Raton.

*Appearing through an agreement between Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.





