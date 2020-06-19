Savor Cinema Reopens with New Safety Precautions in Place

Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale reopened on Tuesday with special safety measures, The Miami Herald reports.

The precautions included floor markings, plexiglass barriers, mandatory face masks and reduced capacity theater seating.

Although mainstream movie theaters won't be reopening until July, independent cinemas like Savor Cinema submitted requests to reopen early and were approved.

Along with the mentioned precautions, employees and customers will have to wear face masks, staff will be temperature-checked, and tickets will only be sold for 50 percent of each theater capacity. Masks are allowed to be removed by customers while in the theatre viewing the film.

Learn more about the theatre's reopening at their site HERE.

