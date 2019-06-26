Pompano Beach Unveils Sculpture by Internationally Renowned Artists

The City of Pompano Beach is proud to announce the unveiling of its newest piece of public art on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:30 pm at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center.

In June 2018 the City's Public Art Committee issued a Call to Artists. Out of the one hundred-five applications submitted, the sculpture, entitled We Go Together, by renowned artists Gillie and Marc Schattner, was selected. The artwork is located at the south entrance of the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd. The unveiling ceremony is free and open to the public.

"We are thrilled that Gillie and Marc's creative genius will be on display in our City," said Laura Atria, Public Art Program Manager for the City. "This Australian husband and wife artistic team is highly regarded all over the world, and it is honor to have their beloved creative characters, Rabbitwoman and Dogman, on display here in Pompano Beach."

Gillie and Marc, who have been called "the most successful and prolific creators of public art in New York's history" by the New York Times, are best known for these beloved characters who tell the autobiographical tale of two opposites coming together to become best friends and soul mates. As unlikely animal kingdom companions, the Rabbit and the Dog stand for diversity and acceptance through love.

The couple, who the media refers to as "the world's most loving artists," met in Hong Kong. Gillie was a nurse from England, and Marc was a boy from the 'burbs of Melbourne. Seven days later they were married in the foothills of Mount Everest. That was over twenty-five years ago, and since then they have collaborated on their paintings and sculptures, as one, with a singular dedication and craftsmanship. Their art explores relationships and love, and finds inspiration in their travels around the world through adventures they have had, or hope to have, together. They hope that their animal/human hybrids make people think by challenging conventions, expectations and societal norms.

For more information on this event and the City's Public Art Program, please contact Public Art Program Manager Laura Atria at 954-545-7800 ext. 3813 or via email at laura.atria@copbfl.com.





