Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents VANTAGE POINTE BY YA LA'FORD

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is proud to present Vantage Point by Ya La'ford. The acclaimed artist's new exhibition will feature a selection of imposing, welded-steel geometric installations, along with several illustrative works on canvas. La'ford's innovative exhibition staging will encourage a new form of exploration and connectivity. The collection will be on view in the Pompano Beach Cultural Center Art Gallery from January 10, 2020 through April 2, 2020. Free opening reception on January 10 from 6pm-9pm. For more information, www.ccpompano.org.

As an installation artist, La'ford is best known for her signature use of wall-to-wall recurring geometric patterns including her highly regarded infusion of hypnotizing LED luminaries. For this exhibition, she will activate the gallery in an all-encompassing fashion, from floor to ceiling, allowing guests to travel through the exhibition by following the lines and intersections in a way that creates meaning for them.

"Ya La'ford's work challenges viewers to see the patterns and cycles in nature," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "This exhibition becomes a symbolic map of the universe created from her vision which she invites us to explore."

La'ford's work finds serenity through interconnecting lines, which to her represents a metaphorical journey to communicate humanity's unseen experiences echoed through diverse but shared accounts. Through La'ford's work, she finds interest in the role geometry plays in the physical experience and material worlds while the synchronicity of the universe is determined by certain mathematical constants which express themselves in the form of patterns and cycles in nature.

This is the second major Pompano Beach project for La'ford. Prior, she had an artistic residency at the library in Collier City working with youth to create art pieces as part of a public art program. When the project completed, she suggested incorporating some of the students' creations into a new concept which helped inspire this installation.

About Ya La'ford:



Maintaining her studio work in both Tampa Bay and New York, Ya La'Ford is a professor, visual painter, installation artist and muralist, with a MFA from The Art Institute of Boston and a Juris Doctor law degree from the University of Florida. Her work can be seen across the country from the Boston Public Library to the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33060.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You