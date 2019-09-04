Photo Flash: ArtServe Recognizes Arts & Culture Visionaries and Kicks Off New Vision At HOME

ArtServe, South Florida's historic arts incubator, recently welcomed guests for the VIP preview of "HOME: An Artistic Celebration of Community," on display through September 27. The multi-media installation is the first in ArtServe's reimagined artistic season, kicking off the nonprofit's new vision for artistic diversity, community advancement and creative experimentation.

"We are thrilled to bring the community through the doors of the 'new' ArtServe," said ArtServe Executive Director Craig W. Johnson. "Our revitalized programming and initiatives exemplify how the arts catalyze the community's wellbeing. 'HOME' is just the first of many upcoming examples to demonstrate the arts' viability of enhancing the community's social and economic prosperity."

As part of the preview of "HOME," six local arts influencers and organizations were recognized for their contributions to the region's arts and culture landscape. The inaugural Broward County Arts & Culture Visionary distinction was awarded to Broward Cultural Council Vice Chair Darran Blake of UBS Financial Services, Inc., renowned South Florida artist George Gadson, Art Fort Lauderdale and Choose954 co-founders Andrew Martineau and Evan Snow, Broward Cultural Council Chair Jodi Jeffreys-Tanner of Las Olas Capital Arts and WLRN, South Florida's NPR and PBS station.

In celebration of ArtServe's 30th anniversary, a total of 30 honorees will be recognized at events throughout the upcoming artistic season. The next event honoring community leaders is Saturday, October 12.

Curated by Sophie Bonet and exploring metaphors of habitat and the related idea of belonging, the "HOME" kickoff also included the unveiling of ArtServe's 30th anniversary artistic season, a tour of the organization's new Creative Laboratory, a gallery display by local visual artists and a performance piece collaboratively developed by featured artists of all genres.

"We're seeking to maximize community investments in ArtServe's revitalized position as a 21st Century Creative Laboratory," said Johnson. "Fostering innovative collaborations among artists, entrepreneurs, community stakeholders and businesses, ArtServe's Creative Laboratory generates big ideas that merge arts, science and technology to improve outcomes in social, academic, environmental and health arenas."

Under the artistic direction of Dario J. Moore, a Broward-based director and choreographer, the performance piece featured former Miami City Ballet dancer and stroke survivor Isanusi Garcia Rodriguez and his mother, Perla Rodriguez, a renowned former dancer from Cuba. Also making significant contributions to the performance were photo artists David Muirand Dan Perez, visual artist Anna Goraczko and music producer Tim Jack. Spoken word from Thou Art Women, an LGBTQ organization founded by event producer Ghenete "G" Wright Muir, further enriched the work.

Guests also enjoyed a surprise announcement from the Galleria at Fort Lauderdale when Director of Marketing and Business Development Melissa Milroy presented ArtServe Board of Directors President Jason Hughes with a check for $10,000 to support ArtServe's new vision and upcoming programming.

Sponsors of "HOME" include Broward County Cultural Division, Colada Cuban Café, Dan Perez Photography, Decades Design Group, Encompass Onsite, Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, Pierson Grant Public Relations, TooJay's, WLRN and Zebra Champagne.

Admission to the ongoing visual art exhibition is free and does not include performances or Creative Laboratory entry. ArtServe gallery hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit artserve.org.

Photo Credit: Brett Hufziger

Former Miami City Ballet dancer and stroke survivor Isanusi Garcia Rodriguez (front) and his mother, Perla Rodriguez

Broward County Arts & Culture Visionary award recipient George Gadson, Community Foundation of Broward President and CEO Linda Carter

ArtServe Board of Directors President Jason Hughes, Galleria at Fort Lauderdale Director of Marketing and Business Development Melissa Milroy

ArtServe Consulting Curator Ludlow Bailey, ArtServe Executive Director Craig W. Johnson, âa???"HOMEâa?? artist Karen Berk Barak, City of Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Steven Glassman, Broward Cultural Division Director Phillip Dunlap

âa???"HOMEâa?? featured artist and founder of Art Prevails Project Darius Daughtry, Art Hive Media Group Founder Angela Yungk

âa???"HOMEâa?? featured artist Anna Goraczko, Pace Branding & Marketing President Diana Riser

ArtServe Board Member Victoria White, ArtServe Programs and Client Services Administrator Rebecca Wilkner

ArtServe Curator Sophie Bonet and ArtServe Consulting Curator Ludlow Bailey

Broward County Arts & Culture Visionary award recipients WLRN, represented by Corporate Marketing Representative Ross Cooper, Art Fort Lauderdale and Choose954 co-founder Andrew Martineau, Broward Cultural Council Chair Jodi Jeffreys-Tanner of Las Olas Capital Arts, Broward Cultural Division Director Phillip Dunlap, Art Fort Lauderdale and Choose954 co-founder Evan Snow, Broward Cultural Council Vice Chair Darran Blake of UBS Financial Services, Inc. and renowned South Florida artist George Gadson





