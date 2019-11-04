PHOTO FLASH: Take A Look at Photos from Measure for Measure Theatre's IN THE HEIGHTS (Final Performance: November 10)

Measure for Measure Theatre recently opened its 2019-2020 season with the Tony Award® -winning musical In the Heights. Audiences have four more opportunities to see this production at the Sunrise Civic Center Thursday, November 7 through Sunday, November 10.



01. Sophia Molfetas (L) and Spencer Landis (R) as Abuela Claudia and Usnavi in In the Heights. Photo by Kiaa Janell.



02. Sven Ballarte (C) as Carlito and the Company of In the Heights. Photo by Kiaa Janell.



03. Spencer Landis (L) and Lauren Horgan (R) as Usnavi and Vanessa in In the Heights. Photo by Kiaa Janell.



04. Marisol Morales (L) and Sven Ballarte (R) as Daniela and Carlito in In the Heights. Photo by TallGlass Photography.



05. Tommy Paduano as the Piragua Guy in In the Heights. Photo by TallGlass Photography.



06. Lauren Hogan (C) as Vanessa and the Company of In the Heights. Photo by TallGlass Photography.



07. Larry Buzzeo (L), Francine Marie Burns (C) and Stephanny Noria (R) as Kevin, Camila and Nina in In the Heights. Photo by TallGlass Photography.



08. Spencer Landis (L) and Stephanny Noria (R) as Usnavi and Nina in In the Heights. Photo by TallGlass Photography.