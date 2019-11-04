PHOTO FLASH: Take A Look at Photos from Measure for Measure Theatre's IN THE HEIGHTS (Final Performance: November 10)
Measure for Measure Theatre recently opened its 2019-2020 season with the Tony Award® -winning musical In the Heights. Audiences have four more opportunities to see this production at the Sunrise Civic Center Thursday, November 7 through Sunday, November 10.
01. Sophia Molfetas (L) and Spencer Landis (R) as Abuela Claudia and Usnavi in In the Heights. Photo by Kiaa Janell.
02. Sven Ballarte (C) as Carlito and the Company of In the Heights. Photo by Kiaa Janell.
03. Spencer Landis (L) and Lauren Horgan (R) as Usnavi and Vanessa in In the Heights. Photo by Kiaa Janell.
04. Marisol Morales (L) and Sven Ballarte (R) as Daniela and Carlito in In the Heights. Photo by TallGlass Photography.
05. Tommy Paduano as the Piragua Guy in In the Heights. Photo by TallGlass Photography.
06. Lauren Hogan (C) as Vanessa and the Company of In the Heights. Photo by TallGlass Photography.
07. Larry Buzzeo (L), Francine Marie Burns (C) and Stephanny Noria (R) as Kevin, Camila and Nina in In the Heights. Photo by TallGlass Photography.
08. Spencer Landis (L) and Stephanny Noria (R) as Usnavi and Nina in In the Heights. Photo by TallGlass Photography.
Showtimes are Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $38 with $25 Student/Industry/Senior/Military/Sunrise Resident tickets available with valid ID. High school students involved with South Florida Cappies can also receive tickets for $20 at the door. For tickets or more information, please visit measureformeasuretheatre.com or call the Sunrise Civic Center Box Office at (954) 747-4646.
The Sunrise Civic Center is located at 10610 W. Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise. The Sunrise Civic Center box office is open during the following hours: Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday from 12 p.m.; and one hour before shows.
