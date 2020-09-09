NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale To Reopen September 15

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale will reopen to the public on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale will reopen to the public on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. For the safety of visitors, staff and volunteers, there will be new health and safety guidelines in place, which include social distancing, reduced capacity, face coverings and enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors back to enjoy our world-renowned facility, exhibitions and collections," said Bonnie Clearwater, NSU Art Museum director and chief curator. "Art provides escape from the ordinary and helps us see the world in new and different ways. We hope our community will have the opportunity to experience this at the Museum."

Prior to NSU Art Museum's public opening, Museum members, including NSU students, faculty, and staff, will be able to enjoy exclusive access to NSU Art Museum during Member Appreciation Days on Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13. To become a member, visit nsuartmuseum.org/join/

Several of the Museum's current exhibitions have been extended. Happy! will now be on view through October 11, 2020. Transitions and Transformations will be on view through January 2021, and I Paint My Reality: Surrealism in Latin America and William J. Glackens: From Pencil to Paint will remain open until Spring 2021. The Museum begins its new exhibition season on November 21 with the South Florida Cultural Consortium exhibition, featuring works by 13 preeminent South Florida artists who are recipients of the 2020 South Florida Cultural Consortium awards.



Due to building capacity limits, NSU Art Museum has discontinued Free First Thursday Starry Nights until further notice. On Thursday, October 1, it will launch Free First Thursday Sunny Days, which offers free admission to all visitors on the first Thursday of every month from 11 AM to 5 PM. Free First Thursday Sunny Days is presented by AutoNation.

Several interactive works in exhibitions have been temporarily modified or closed to follow health and safety guidelines. We encourage all guests to be vigilant and advise our security and staff team of any concerns regarding health and safety at the Museum.

The Museum and Museum Store will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 AM to 5 PM and Sunday from Noon to 5 PM. The Museum Café will reopen with a limited take-out menu and outdoor-only seating in the breezeway.

During the month of September during Broward Attractions and Museums Month (BAMM), visitors can receive buy one, get one free admission by mentioning "BAMM" or inquiring about the offer.

Admission to NSU Art Museum is free for members, NSU students, faculty and staff, and children under age 12. General admission is $12; $8 for seniors and military; $5 for students.



NSU Art Museum will continue to actively serve audiences with a diverse and engaging range of digital content that includes a new online database with access to more than 3,000 works in its collection, along with art and educational activities, lectures and other online events.

Visitors are encouraged to check the Museum's website, nsuartmuseum.org, prior to their visit for additional information and the latest updates. Helpful information may also be found at www.nova.edu/coronavirus.

