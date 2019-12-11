Maplewood Playhouse Stages Jason Robert Brown's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

LAKE WORTH, FL - Maplewood Playhouse presents The Last Five Years at Stage West on the Lake Worth campus of Palm Beach State College from Thursday, January 9 through Saturday, January 11.

The Last Five Years is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

Written and composed by Jason Robert Brown, The Last Five Years made its world premiere at Chicago's Northlight Theatre, before being produced in New York at the Minetta Lane Theatre in 2001. Both productions starred Norbert Leo Butz as Jamie and Sherie-Rene Scott as Cathy. The Last Five Years was recently adapted for the silver screen in 2015, which starred Jeremy Jordan and Anna Kendrick as Jamie and Cathy respectively.

Maplewood artistic director Kimberly-Rommel Enright stages this production of The Last Five Years with co-director Helen Buttery. This production of The Last Five Years stars Pierre Tannous as Jamie and Neena Caperna as Cathy.

Tannous graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2011, and has travelled all over the state of Florida as an actor and stage manager. He previously appeared in Palm Beach Dramaworks' production of The Lion in Winter. Tannous currently serves as Deck Chief at Palm Beach Dramaworks and an Artist in Residence at Bak Middle School of the Arts.

Pierre Tannous (Jamie in The Last Five Years)

Caperna holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Performance from the University of Florida. She recently performed in the ensemble of Measure for Measure Theatre's Carbonell-recommended production of In the Heights.Past credits include the role of Katie in Tap Dancing Through Auschwitz (World Premiere), Cinderella in Into the Woods, Jocasta in Oedipus Rex, and Grizabella in Cats.

Neena Caperna (Cathy in The Last Five Years)

The Last Five Years is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. This show contains adult language and mild sexual content.

Showtimes are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 plus a $1.50 Service Fee, and can be purchased by calling (561) 657-6400 or by visiting www.maplewoodplayhouse.org. Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth Campus is located at 4200 Congress Avenue in Lake Worth. Be sure to follow Maplewood Playhouse on Facebook, Instagram (@Maplewood_Playhouse) and Twitter (@maplewoodplay).





