MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY Comes to The Michael-Ann Russell JCC

My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy is the story of Zimmerman's struggle to fulfill his dream and 'make it' as a comedic actor in New York. His hilarious and poignant saga is universal in its message: The journey to follow one's dream... and the parents who SUFFER through it! One-part standup, one-part theatrical, and all parts uproarious My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy has garnered rave reviews wherever it has played.

Tickets: $45 - $70

Phone: 1-855-448-7469

Online: MySonTheWaiter.com

Group Rates (12 +): 1-888-264-1788

Showtimes:

Thursday & Saturday at 8 pm

Thursday, Saturday, & Sunday at 3 pm

Sunday at 7 pm

Michael-Ann Russell JCC

Alan and Diane Lieberman Theater

18900 NE 25th Ave

Miami, FL 33180

Photo Credit: Carol Kassie





