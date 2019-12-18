MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY Comes to The Michael-Ann Russell JCC

My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy is the story of Zimmerman's struggle to fulfill his dream and 'make it' as a comedic actor in New York. His hilarious and poignant saga is universal in its message: The journey to follow one's dream... and the parents who SUFFER through it! One-part standup, one-part theatrical, and all parts uproarious My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy has garnered rave reviews wherever it has played.

Tickets: $45 - $70
Phone: 1-855-448-7469
Online: MySonTheWaiter.com
Group Rates (12 +): 1-888-264-1788

Showtimes:
Thursday & Saturday at 8 pm
Thursday, Saturday, & Sunday at 3 pm
Sunday at 7 pm
Michael-Ann Russell JCC

Alan and Diane Lieberman Theater
18900 NE 25th Ave
Miami, FL 33180
http://mysonthewaiter.com

Photo Credit: Carol Kassie



