Local Artists' Exhibit At ArtServe Through December 28; Outdoor Block Party-Style Kickoff This Friday

Local artists take center stage in The Salon, the new exhibition on display from now through December 28 at ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.

The Salon features nearly 150 incredible and diverse works from 30 artists. A free reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, December 4 kicks off the opening of The Salon. The hybrid indoor/outdoor event will feature food trucks, a cash bar with pre-packaged snacks, live music by D.J. Diesel and "Electric Violinist" Stephen Neil, a virtual reality art performance by Alissa Christine and a live painting session with exhibiting artist RESQ77. Parking is free.

With more than 30 years of award-winning service to the arts and the creative community, ArtServe is an arts incubator working to advance arts for social good. ArtServe continues to observe all COVID-19 hygiene best practices, including limiting groups indoors, social distancing, hand sanitizing and mandatory mask-wearing for the safety of guests, artists and staff. Access to the gallery will be maintained at a limited capacity, with groups and guided tours running at ten to 15-minute intervals.

Throughout the duration of the exhibit, ArtServe resident artists' quarters will be open to the public, so those touring the exhibit can stop and observe them at work, as well as ask questions.

"We've turned the canvas over to our members and resident artists," said Jason Hughes, executive director of ArtServe. "The result is an amazing exhibition with some of the finest works of art you will see. This is an opportunity for guests to support local artists by purchasing their work, and with the holidays right around the corner, we can't think of a better, more unique present than the gift of art."

ArtServe members and resident artists eagerly await each year's The Salon, which is known in South Florida's art community as a place to connect with art talent scouts, who target the exhibit annually for up-and-coming talent. Some Salon participants in the past have used this event as a springboard to Art Basel.

"2020 has been challenging for us on many fronts, but we are moving into a new decade with change, growth and resilience starting with this exhibition," said Curator Sophie Bonet. "The Salon is a celebration of art, culture and a living, breathing testament of transformation. We have works in all disciplines, highlighting our commitment as one of the nation's original arts incubators to foster and celebrate all forms of artistic expression."

This year's exhibiting artists in The Salon are: Harriet Silverstein, Jill D. Lefkowitz, Zipporah Michel, Rosemary Fineberg, Daniela Sanchez Vegas, Fabio Arber, Cheryl Brown, Holly Diann Harris, Paul McDermott, Lori Pratico, Roseprimevere, DAK, Phoenix, Alexandra Fields O'Neale, Tedd Davis, RESQ 77, Alissa Christine, Sharon Kleiman, Helene Finkelstein, Anabel Rub Peicher, Twyla Gettert, Stacy Daugherty, Jacki Rosen, Nerissa Balland, Phoenix Niewidok, Marco Caridad, Alex Strelkow, Deborah Strelkow and Marilyn Johansen.

For more information about The Salon, visit https://ArtServe.org/portfolio-item/the-salon/.

There are many opportunities to become involved with ArtServe and support the arts. Become a member of ArtServe as either an artist or community member at https://ArtServe.org/member/; become a founding member of Friends of ArtServe and donate at https://bit.ly/33dTX2j.

Named a "2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit" by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits, ArtServe has memberships available and is also accepting donations at https://greatnonprofits.org/org/ArtServe-inc or at ArtServe.org to help the non-profit continue to support advancing the arts for social good.

