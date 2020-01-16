KINKY BOOTS Opens At The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center January 23

Kinky Boots, The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center and Broadway Palm's third production of their inaugural season, will open on January 23rd. The multiple award-winning musical will run through February 9th.

Inspired by a 1999 BBC documentary, the musical tells the story of Charlie Price who reluctantly inherits his family's business, Price & Son, a shoe manufacturing company on the verge of bankruptcy. A chance encounter with Lola, a drag queen in need of some 'sturdy stilettos', inspires Charlie to work with Lola and his factory staff to turn the business around, and in doing so they both find they have more in common than they would have ever imagined

"Kinky Boots is a story taken from true events, about a young man who must learn to adapt to keep his family's shoe making company in business," explains the show's director Amy Marie Cleary. "At its heart the show is about accepting others and accepting yourself. Both lead characters go on a huge journey in learning to trust themselves and honor their pasts while looking toward the future. It's a wonderful story about the family we are born into and the family we create."

Kinky Boots was adapted for the stage and written by four-time Tony Award-winner (and American Theater Hall of Famer) Harvey Fierstein. The music and lyrics were written by pop icon and Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Cyndi Lauper. "How much of a stretch is it for me to write songs about fashion, funny relationships, people changing their minds and shoes?" Lauper said in an interview with the Chicago Tribune about the show. Her process was to conceive a song and sing it into her iPhone, and the show's orchestrator Stephen Oremus would write it down!

Kinky Boots will feature Luke Yellin as Charlie Price, David LaMarr (appearing through courtesy of Actors' Equity Association) as Lola, Jennifer Fain as Charlie's girlfriend Nicola, Tim Beekman Davis as Don, and Payton Reilly as Lauren, one of Charlie's key factory workers. 11-year-old Daniel Font-Wilets of Plantation, Florida will play Young Lola, and 11- year-old Brayden Labgold-Carroll of North Miami Beach will play Young Charlie. Other cast members include Jeffrey Duncan, Michael Hegarty, Christopher Martin, Nathan Quay Thomas, Christopher Russell, Sam Arlen, Jermarcus Riggins, Stephen Vaught, Gideon Chickos, Andy Nuanhngam, Dwight Robinette, Lester Gibbs, Caleb Schaaf, Danielle Poznanovic, Allie Tamburello, Erica Sample, Laura Titus, and Megan Orlowski.

The show's Choreographer is Chris Kane and the show's Musical Director is Tracy Thomas. Set Design is by Evan Adamson, Lighting Design is by Russell Thompson, and Sound Design is by Chris McCleary.



Kinky Boots will run from January 23rd - February 9th. Ticket prices range from $35 - $55 and are available online at https://lpacfl.com or by calling 954-777-2055.





