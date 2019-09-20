Funding Arts Broward Fall Luncheon To Feature Special Guest Martin Childers

Funding Arts Broward (FAB!), a nonprofit volunteer-based arts organization committed to supporting, sustaining and enriching the arts in Broward County, will present its Fall Luncheon on Tuesday, October 15, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., at Broward Center for the Performing Arts' Mary N. Porter Riverview Ballroom. The arts celebration will feature special guest speaker Martin Childers, managing director of Island City Stage, an organization creating quality theatrical experiences that focus on the LGBTQ community, but have a heart and soul that is truly universal. Live entertainment will be courtesy of the company's talented performers.

"In just a few short years, Martin Childers has made a huge impact on the LGBT performing arts landscape and FAB! is thrilled to share his insightful experiences, fundraising finesse and expertise during our Fall Luncheon," said Carolyn Lee, president of FAB!. "We invite the community to learn more about the future of diversity in the arts through his 'Island City Stage: Our Lives, Our Stories' presentation."

Martin Childers has served as the managing director of the award-winning Island City Stage since 2016. During his brief tenure, he's been instrumental in elevating the theatre group's profile by adding more diverse and entertaining experiences including musicals to recent seasons. He's sought out new works from local and national playwrights that positively impact the LGBT and general community including "Daniel's Husband" from playwright Michael McKeever that had its world premiere at Island City Stage before moving to New York City. A former actor, Childers also served as the executive director of one of Kentucky's longest-running professional theatres, the Jenny Wiley Theatre, for 15 years. Under his leadership, the theatre flourished with increased programming, staff and building expansions.

FAB! Fall Luncheon tickets are $55. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/FABFallLunch2019. To learn more about FAB! including how to become a member or support the arts, visit www.fundingartsbroward.org or email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You