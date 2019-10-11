Emmy Award-Winning Acting Coach for Nickelodeon To Give Masterclass at Rising Starz Music and Performance Academy

DAVIE, FL - Sarahi Diaz, the on-set acting coach for the stars of Nickelodeon's Every Witch Way, Talia in the Kitchen and WITS Academy, will conduct an audition masterclass for children and teens on Sunday, October 27 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This workshop will take place at Rising Starz Music and Performance Academy, located at 5400 S. University Drive, Suite 101 in Davie.

Diaz has worked as an actress, writer and coach for over 15 years. She has graced the small screen as Rebecca on USA's Burn Notice and on the sketch-comedy shows A Oscuras Pero Encendidos and El Vacilon. She won a 2010 Suncoast Emmy®Award for her work as a writer on El Vacilon. Some of Diaz's film credits include Hitters Anonymous (starring Linda Blair) andTony Tango.

As a teacher, Diaz is known for her ability to communicate with young actors in order to bring out their own unique qualities as artists. She specializes in improvisation, cold reading techniques, scene study, commercial technique, and audition preparation. Her students have appeared on stage and screen in plays, musicals, films, TV shows, and national commercials. Diaz is the author of The Actor Inside: Become an Actor in Seven Simple Steps. This book is available on Amazon in English and Spanish.

The goal of this masterclass is to give young actors a chance to learn about the casting process for TV, commercials and voiceovers. Participants will be provided with actual material used during the audition process in these types of settings. After the workshop, parents can attend a 30-minute Q&A session with Diaz about taking the right steps for children entering the business. Students will also take home a Top 10 Tip Sheet for young performers and a professional demo recording of their work in the class.

Participation in this masterclass is $220, and seats are limited. To secure a spot, please visitwww.risingstarzmusic.com/masterclasses.html. For more information about the masterclass or Rising Starz Music and Performance Academy, please call (954) 370-3308 or send an email to info@risingstarzmusic.com. Be sure to follow Rising Starz on Facebook (@RisingStarzMusicAndPerformance) and Instagram (@RisingStarzMusic). For more information on Diaz, please visit www.sarahidiaz.com.





