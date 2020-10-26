TheatreSquared Presents RUSSIAN TROLL FARM: A WORKPLACE COMEDY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

On-demand viewing is now available through November 1, 2020.

TheaterWorks Hartford in Hartford, Connecticut and TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, Arkansas reently joined forces to digitally produce Sarah Gancher's timely new play about the everyday banality of destabilizing democracy, Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy. With additional support from The Civilians-NYC's experts of theatre "at the intersection of the theatrical and the real"-the collaboration creates a "site-specific work for the internet" inspired by the actual transcripts from the Russian government-backed Internet Research Agency in the run-up to the 2016 election. Zoom theatre has never looked like this.

Billed as a unique live theatre experience with "digital magic," the highly collaborative project is a cross between theatre, film, and multimedia design. Led by directors Jared Mezzocchi (Co-Director, Multimedia Designer) and Elizabeth Williamson (Co-Director, Dramaturg), the live performances will test the limits of digital performance and are the capstone of an intensive period of socially isolated, virtually connected, new play development.

At the infamous (real-life!) Internet Research Agency, professional internet trolls work for days at a time to influence American popular opinion, creating the illusion of consensus-or conflict. Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy imagines the daily lives of these workers as they invent characters, stage conflicts, and create conspiracies. What happens to their grasp on the truth when the whole job is lying?

The cast for Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy includes Danielle Slavick playing Masha, Obie-winner Mia Katigbak (Henry VI, NAATCO) playing Ljuba, Haskell King playing Egor, Ian Lassiter (War Horse, Lincoln Center Theater) playing Steve, and Greg Keller (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, Atlantic Theatre Company) playing Nikolai.

Additional members of the creative team include Brenda Abbandolo (set & costume design), Andre Pluess (sound design and composer), and Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design).

Please visit RussianTrollFarm.com for more information.

