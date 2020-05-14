Fayetteville Theater and Clinic Collaborate with Choreographer Tyce Diorio on Senior Dance Challenge for Teens

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Cape Fear Valley has partnered with the Cape Fear Regional Theater to offer the 2020 Senior Dance Challenge to the Cumberland County community, according to My Daily Record.

Emmy-award winning celebrity choreographer Tyce Diorio has created choreography to Meghan Trainor's song "I Love Me" specifically for the challenge.

Students can sign up for dance lesson videos and are encouraged to wear their prom outfits and school colors to celebrate their graduation in their final videos.

The theater will edit the submissions together and will premiere the final product on the CFRT Facebook Page on Saturday, May 30 at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the page for Senior Dance Challenge. Watch a message from Tyce Diorio below!





Related Articles Shows View More Fayetteville Stories

More Hot Stories For You