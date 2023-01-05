Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WILLY WONKA JR. Comes to Sleepy Hollow Summer Theatre in July

Performances will run July 12-21, 2023.

Jan. 05, 2023  
Willy Wonka Jr. comes to Sleepy Hollow Summer Theatre in July! Performances will run July 12-21, 2023. Auditions will be held April 7, 8, and 9.

The delicious adventures of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film, in addition to a host of fun new songs, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR. is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone's sweet tooth. Now in the updated Binder format!

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR. follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory - or suffer the consequences.




