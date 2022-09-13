THE HELLO GIRLS comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre next year. Performances run June 2-4 and 6-10.

From New York to Paris, from ragtime to jazz: THE HELLO GIRLS chronicles the story of America's first women soldiers in this new musical inspired by history. These intrepid heroines served as bilingual telephone operators on the front lines, helping turn the tide of World War I. They then returned home to fight a decades-long battle for equality and recognition, paving the way for future generations.

Auditions Tentatively scheduled for April 2-3.

Member pre-sale begins May 2.

Tickets available May 16.