THE BREAKFAST CLUB With Molly Ringwald Comes to the Fargo Theatre

The Breakfast Club with Molly Ringwald is coming to the Fargo Theatre in March. The event is on Saturday, March 22nd, 2025.

Molly Ringwald is an actor, singer, and author. Her extensive film credits include Paul Mazursky’s Tempest, the iconic John Hughes films Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink, and The Breakfast Club, the indie film All These Small Moments, and Netflix’s The Kissing Booth. On stage, Ringwald has starred in numerous Broadway productions, including Cabaret, Enchanted April, and Sweet Charity, and her television credits include the hit series Riverdale, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.

She is the author of two bestselling books, Getting the Pretty Back and When It Happens to You, and the translator of the award-winning bestselling French novel Lie With Me by Philippe Besson and the memoir My Cousin Maria Schneider by Vanessa Schneider. Her essays have appeared in the New York Times, The New Yorker, Vogue, Marie-Claire, and The Guardian.

