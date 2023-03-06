Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sawyer Brown and BlackHawk Come to Fargo This Summer

The concert is on Thursday, August 10th at 7 p.m.

Mar. 06, 2023  
Sawyer Brown and BlackHawk Come to Fargo This Summer

EPIC Events will present country legend Sawyer Brown and musical group BlackHawk in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Thursday, August 10th at 7 p.m.

General Admission tickets for this performance are priced at $45 plus fees and VIP tickets at $65 plus fees. Tickets will increase $10 the day of the show. This event will be RAIN OR SHINE and tickets are non-returnable.

All concerts are held rain or shine. Be prepared for extremes such as sunshine, heat, wind or rain. Tickets are non-refundable. In the event of cancellation due to extreme weather, tickets will not be refunded.




