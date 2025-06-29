Review: Stage West Presents DISNEY'S NEWSIES at Essentia Health Plaza At The Lights

Director Adam Pankow and the talented artistic team at Stage West have once again brought the heart and hustle of Newsies to life under the summer sky. Pankow first tackled this high-energy musical in 2018—a production that marked my own introduction to the show—and now, six years later, it’s clear that the passion for this story still burns brightly.

For those unfamiliar with the plot, Newsies is inspired by the real-life 1899 newsboys' strike in New York City. Popularized by the 1992 Disney film and later adapted into a hit 2011 Broadway musical, the story follows Jack Kelly, the charismatic leader of a ragtag band of teenaged newspaper hawkers who take on publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer in a fight for fair pay and respect. It’s a timeless tale of grit, determination, and standing up for what’s right.

Samuel Zimmerman commands the stage as Jack Kelly, capturing both the swagger and the soul of the character. His chemistry with the cast is palpable, and his rendition of "Santa Fe" brings a heartfelt depth to Jack’s dreams beyond the streets of New York.

Dillon Spurlin delivers a touching performance as Crutchie, whose optimism and loyalty shine brightest in “Letter from the Refuge,” a standout emotional moment of the show.

As the sharp-minded Davie, Braden Miller brings a grounded strength and moral center to the ensemble, while Cooper Schwab as his younger brother Les adds energy, charm, and plenty of laughs—his timing is spot on.

Macy Scharmer’s Katherine Plumber is both witty and poised, bringing tenacity to “Watch What Happens” and sharing strong chemistry with Zimmerman’s Jack. And Anthony Raur gives a commanding turn as Joseph Pulitzer, a villain grounded in realism and driven by power.

One of the biggest stars of Newsies is, of course,the supporting cast and ensemble—and this group does not disappoint. Every member of the troupe, from the front lines to the back row, brings intensity and unity to the stage. Hailey Wilmer’s dynamic choreography is nothing short of electric. With gravity-defying leaps, crisp timing, and powerful group numbers like “Seize the Day” and “King of New York,” the cast delivered some of the most exhilarating dance performances I’ve seen on an outdoor stage.

A special shoutout is deserved for the youngest performers—the Brooklyn Newsies—who lit up the stage with fearless energy and enthusiasm. Their presence was a joy to watch and a testament to the bright future of local theater.

With strong performances, bold choreography, and an enduring message about solidarity and resilience, Stage West’s Newsies is a triumphant return to the stage. Whether you're a longtime fan of the show or seeing it for the first time, this production is a headline-worthy hit.

You still have a few chances to see this show!