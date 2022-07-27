Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at West Fargo Sheyenne

This was another one of those experiences where I knew almost nothing about this show going in. Now this just might be one of my new favorite musicals. This production was absolutely amazing. From the cast, to the Pit, the set designers, the costume designers, Choreographer and everyone in between, this whole show was fun, entertaining, hilarious and more.

This was a perfect recipe of talent. A pinch of Drake, a dash of Ethan, a sprinkle of Olivia, a smidgen of Maia and then what the heck let's add in some Logan to top it off. Add to that an amazing director in Rebecca Saari and Producer Kerry Horst and nothings gonna stop them from putting on a top notch musical theatre production.

The story about The Bottom Brothers, Shakespeares biggest competition for the best writer.

I started smiling from the opening number, and didn't stop until I got home. I do hope everyone has a chance to go and see this show. When I am watching a show I put stars next to songs that really stand out, I think this is the most 3 Stars I have seen in a while. I even had one with 4 stars.

Thinking back to 2018 and the West Fargo Production of The Secret Garden, I remember seeing two young freshmen that blew my mind. I knew I was in for years of being entertained by both of them. When I saw the cast list for this show I was so excited to see both names listed yet again as two of the leads.

Ethan Saari as Nick was perfection again. My readers know I have been a fan of his since 2018 ad look forward to any show he is a part of. His range is so impressive and his comedic timing is spot on. I loved his vocals on "God, I Hate Shakespeare", "A Musical", "The Black Death", "Bottom's Gonna Be On Top", "It's Eggs!" and "To Thine Own Self (reprise)", and of course "Something Rotten! / Make an Omelet" just to name a few... His scenes with Ethan Saari, Drake, Olivia, Logan and Ethan Suriano were all so memorable.

Drake Aasen as Nigel another perfect choice. Drake has also been impressing me since that first time I saw him in 2018. Another young actor with amazing range and so much talent. In every scene when he was talking and suddenly mumbles something quietly, I laughed out loud every single time. His physical comedy on wonderful. His scenes with Ethan, Portia and Logan were all amazing. Some of my favorites of his vocals were on "I Love The Way", "God, I Hate Shakespeare", "The Black Death" "We See The Light", "To Thine Own Self". Nigel's line "I finished too quickly" had me almost falling out of my chair.

Olivia Jahner as Bea, Nick's wife, was fabulous. Bea has amazing stage presence and a voice to match. She has some great scenes and her vocals on "Right Hand Man" had some of the loudest cheers of the first act.

Maia Rudolph as Portia was another joy to watch on stage. Her scenes with Drake were some of my favorites. Her vocals on "I Love the Way" and "We See The Light" were wonderful.

Logan Lang got to use his talents to bring William Shakespeare to life and boy did he. His over the top portrayal was so funny. From the first time he takes the stage you will be laughing. Logan gets to show off his vocal prowess on "Will Power" and "Hard to Be the Bard".

Ethan Suriano as Nostradamus is one of the funniest characters in the show. He has some hilarious scenes with Ethan/Nick. His great vocals and comedic timing on "A Musical" bring non stop laughs.

A few more that had some standout moments were Xander Dutton as The Minstrel Robin Starvling. His vocals on "Welcome to the Renaissance" were fabulous and he is definitely a scene stealers in the scenes during rehearsals.

Jaden Dahlin as Brother Jeremiah was such a good character. He had some great scenes with Drake. We get to hear his vocals on "We See The Light" but definitely not enough. I still remember his vocals from the WF Sheyenne production of Songs For a New World.

I also need to mention the great performances by Isabelle Haugen as Lady Chapman and Jack Libner as Shylock.

This cast is stacked from top to bottom. So much talent and so wonderful to watch.

A HUGE congrats to Rebecca Saari, we are so glad to decided to do summer theatre again! You are such a talented director and I always look forward to the shows you are involved with.

Special shout outs to: Sandy Thiel (Costumer), Eric Saari (Music Director), Amanda Perlenfein (Choreographer), Jason Carlson (Orchestra Director), Kerry Horst (Producer & Lighting Designer) and EVERYONE else involved in this show.

I am going to try and go one more time, and I hope everyone reading this goes also.

*** Photo Credit to Renegade Photography