Review: MARRIAGE GONE AWRY at Bonanzaville Event Center

Local writer and director David Lassig has done it again! With Marriage Gone Awry, he brings another original comedy to the stage, proving once more that his talent for storytelling and humor knows no bounds. Known for crafting engaging narratives, Lassig has assembled a fantastic cast that brings this uproarious play to life with impeccable timing and energy.

This production takes a unique spin as a "play within a play," following a group of artists who are determined to prove that The Show Must Go On! When most of their cast abruptly quits, the remaining actors scramble to put on their production, Got You By The Falls, resulting in absolute mayhem. With performers juggling multiple roles (sometimes at the same time), stepping into parts they were never meant to play, and even the stage crew and director getting involved, the show becomes a delightful rollercoaster of comedic chaos.

Unlike most of Lassig’s previous works, Marriage Gone Awry incorporates original music, adding another layer of entertainment to an already side-splitting production. The result? A laugh-out-loud experience from start to finish.

A Cast That Delivers Comedy Gold

Every member of this talented cast delivers an unforgettable performance, making each scene even funnier than the last. The opening two scenes alone set the perfect tone for the hilarity that follows.

Karin Luchsinger as Molly (the bride), waking up in a hotel room with Erik (played by Amanda Eide), only to be informed that they got married the night before—though Molly has no recollection of it. Meanwhile, in a nearly identical situation, Jim Luchsinger’s Greg (the groom) wakes up with Ashley Fredrickson’s Claire (the maid of honor), leading to even more confusion and laughter.

Adding to the chaos are Reid Strand as Brad (the best man), Hanna Stout as Nora/Laura (the waiter and maid), Linda Hinrichs as the exasperated director, and Rick Mangahas as the sound guy. Sara Ervin and Dawn Thompson round out the crew as the stagehands, and last but certainly not least, Isla Lassig (8 years old) steals the show as Vickie, the mother of the bride.

Unforgettable Moments and Musical Surprises

From missing props and stuck doors to wild chase scenes, actors getting knocked out, and last-minute role swaps, the comedic moments just keep coming. There’s even a puppet involved—because why not?

Then, of course, there’s the music. The original song “Not What I Imagined”, written by Robert Hendrickson and David Lassig and performed by Ashley Fredrickson and Jim Luchsinger, is a true showstopper. Meanwhile, “Any Other Way”, penned by Ella Rudd and performed by Ashley and Sara, delivers one of the funniest moments of the night.

And don’t even think about skipping the beginning of Act II—Dawn and Sara’s stagehand recap of the first act is an absolute must-see!

Don’t Miss This Hilarious Production!

This cast is stacked with top-tier comedic talent, and their chemistry is undeniable. If you love to laugh, Marriage Gone Awry is a must-see. With two full weekends left to catch the show, I strongly encourage you to grab your tickets and enjoy an evening of pure entertainment. You won’t regret it!

