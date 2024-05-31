Queen Tribute KILLER QUEEN Comes to Fargo Theatre in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen Featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury comes to Fargo Theatre on Saturday, July 20th. 2024.

Lead singer Patrick Myers said “It’s been an amazing journey. That first show changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most but it’s a very addictive thing performing these songs. The concerts grew and grew and we’ve ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak. It’s been quite a surreal ride. Becoming regular performers Red Rocks Arena in America is another highlight . The Beatles, U2, Springsteen, Dylan all played on that stage. It’s really got it’s own kind of magic going on there”

Killer Queen’s first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen who had played their first shows there decades earlier.

Killer Queen’s UK popularity grew to such an extent they soon secured a residency in London’s Strand Theatre attracting nationwide BBC coverage – the first tribute to have a show in the West End.

The band’s reputation continued to grow both in the UK and abroad leading to an awards ceremony in Leicester Square, hosted by Suggs from Madness who presented them with the award for “Worldwide Best Tribute Band”. They also scored a number one hit when they they were asked to recreate Queen’s harmonies for “The Real Life” with Fatboy Slim.

By now they were in demand in European arenas playing Ahoy and Forest National Arena where Queen filmed the concert set piece videos such as Hammer To Fall and Don’t Stop Me Now.

Killer Queen then joined forces with Bjorn Again and The Bootleg Beatles for a Waverley Stadium show in Edinburgh. It was this performance that led to the band being selected to represent Queen in a re-staged tribute LiveAid concert held by Sir Bob Geldof in Malta. They performed with him at his arena charity concert to raise funds for the young homeless people.

Killer Queen set their sights on America including the awe inspiring Red Rocks Arena in Colorado – one of the countries most prestigious venues. The Beatles, Springsteen, U2 have all played there and the band are delighted it’s become a regular sell out fixture on Killer Queen’s tour sheet.

2023 saw the band play packed arenas across Europe : Stavangar in Norway and Cardiff, Nottingham, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Leeds in the UK.

2024 includes an arena tour of Lithuania, UK arena shows in Liverpool, Newcastle and Liverpool as we as more sell out shows in Red Rocks and Austin City Limits.

