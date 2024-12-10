Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards
Pride And Prejudice comes to Theatre B in 2025. The production, by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen, will run May 2nd – 18th. It is directed by Matthew Dryburgh.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Comes to Theatre B in 2025
This isn’t your grandmother’s Austen! Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this P&P for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?!

Literature’s greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical, or so full of life than it does in this effervescent adaptation. Because what turns us into greater fools…than the high-stakes game of love?




