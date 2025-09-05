 tracker
Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra Performs FROM THE NEW WORLD This Month

Performances are set for September 20-21.

By: Sep. 05, 2025
Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra Performs FROM THE NEW WORLD This Month Image
Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra will perform From the New World this month. Performances are set for September 20-21 at NDSU Festival Concert Hall.

This program features the world premiere of Noir Concerto No. 1, a saxophone concerto by Fargo-born composer Adam Hochstatter, featuring Russ Peterson, saxophone.

Peterson also brings his own voice to the stage with Between Two Cultures, a genre-blending composition reflecting his dual roots in classical and jazz traditions.

To round off the program, the orchestra performs Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World” inspired by Dvořák’s time in America and cultural diversity.




