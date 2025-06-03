Danae Hays Comes to Fargo Theatre in September

The performance is set for Friday, September 12th, 2025.
Alabama-bred and Nashville-based, comedian, actress, and content creator, Danae Hays represents a fresh, new female voice in the comedy, acting, and music worlds. Her cast of zany southern characters and parody country music songs have pushed her to the top of the Spotify and Apple Music charts, earning her a cumulative following of 3.6M+ followers and nearly 2 billion views.
Danae’s debut Country/Comedy single “Rode Hard” peaked at No. 5 on the Country Global iTunes Charts, No. 8 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales, No. 22 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales, and No. 34 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists.
True to her multi-hyphenate nature, Danae’s passion for acting landed her a role in “Mother Nature and the Doomsday Prepper” (which she just returned from filming in the spring of 2024) and “Summer Camp”. Additionally, Danae has co-and-guest starred alongside many of the most notable names in entertainment including Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard, Tanya Christiansen and Josh Peck.
