DAN GIRL Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2025

Dani Girl comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre next year.
The musical features music by Michael Kooman, with a book and lyrics by Christopher Dimond.
Performances run January 31-February 9, 2025.
When Dani, a precocious nine-year-old, loses her hair to leukemia, she embarks on a magical journey to get it back. Simultaneously hilarious and heartbreaking, Dani Girl is a tale of life in the face of death, hope in the face of despair, and the indomitable power of the human imagination.
