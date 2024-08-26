News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

DAN GIRL Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2025

Performances run January 31-February 9, 2025.

Aug. 26, 2024
DAN GIRL Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2025 Image
Dani Girl comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre next year.

The musical features music by Michael Kooman, with a book and lyrics by Christopher Dimond.

When Dani, a precocious nine-year-old, loses her hair to leukemia, she embarks on a magical journey to get it back. Simultaneously hilarious and heartbreaking, Dani Girl is a tale of life in the face of death, hope in the face of despair, and the indomitable power of the human imagination.




Videos