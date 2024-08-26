DAN GIRL Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dani Girl comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre next year.

The musical features music by Michael Kooman, with a book and lyrics by Christopher Dimond.

Performances run January 31-February 9, 2025.

When Dani, a precocious nine-year-old, loses her hair to leukemia, she embarks on a magical journey to get it back. Simultaneously hilarious and heartbreaking, Dani Girl is a tale of life in the face of death, hope in the face of despair, and the indomitable power of the human imagination.

Comments