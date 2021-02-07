BWW Review: PUFFS at West Fargo High School Theatre

West Fargo High School Theatre Presents: PUFFS

First of all, YAY!!! Live theatre is back! It was so great to see these performers on stage.

Now I have to be honest, walking into West Fargo High I figured I would be the only person in the whole audience that has never read a Harry Potter book or seen any of the movies, but there was a very nice person behind me who also hasn't. That being said, I am sure I missed a lot of inside jokes during the show, but luckily my 14 year old daughter was with me and she is a HUGE fan. I did catch the Ricky IV references in the show!

Even from a non fan perspective, this is a fun show. I guess the majority of the story and characters revolves around the not so well known characters from the Harry Potter Universe. The show covers a 7 year span of this group of kids at a school for magic.

To start it off we have Colton Rheaume as Wayne. This character was so much fun. Colton did such a good job channeling his inner Bill & Ted and amazing stage presence. His scenes with Oliver were some of my favorites.

Megan was played wonderfully by Jackie James. Her character blended so well with Wayne and Oliver. It was such a joy seeing her characters personality change in the first act.

Oliver was played perfectly by Ethan Saari. If you have read any of my reviews you know that I am a huge Ethan Saari fan. This young man has so much talent and was one of my favorite characters.

The Narrator played by Tess Oduor. Tess is a performer that I don't think I have seen in a leading role before, but hopefully will see more of. This is another great character and I love her featured part in the ending.

There was so much talent on this stage and so many different character that put on an amazing show. I know I probably can't name everyone, but a few more that stood out for me:

Harley Welter as Cedric was absolutely hilarious. He had some very fun scenes that had everyone laughing. Ashlee Radtke as Leanne and her giggling was definitely a highlight. Erin Wedell as Sally provided some great physical comedy. Gracie Morgel as Hannah and her scenes realizing she is getting bullied.

This whole case was great and Bryce Henrickson does another great job casting his show.

Also a shout out on the set and costumes!

Depending what time this review gets published you will have one or two more chances to see this show and I highly suggest you do it.

Photo Credits - Renegade Photography