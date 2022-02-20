BWW Review: BRIGHT STAR at West Fargo Sheyenne High School

West Fargo Sheyenne Theatre Presents: Bright Star

This might be the first time this show has been done locally, but it's definitely the first time I have seen it. This beautiful show was created by Steve Martin & Edie Brickell. The story is based on a true event, not a true story. The true event is about a man who found a baby near a river in 1902 that was seemingly tossed from a train 50 feet above. Bright Star fills in the gaps and artistically tells the rest of the story with great music and dancing.

Hats off to Anthony Peterson for bringing this show to the area. As always the cast is filled with so many talented kids.

First off the set, designed by John Holten, was wonderful. The right amount of moving parts and the cast and crew made the scene transitions run smoothly. A shout out to Marilyn Laliberte on Scenic Design also. The lighting and Sound were also top notch so a big shout out to Kerry Horst and Jordan Feigert. The Costumes were very authentic and looked great thanks to designer Brenna Lahren. I also can't go any further without mentioning Choreographer David Triptow who always does an amazing job and this was no exception.

I also need to mention this amazing 25 member Pit Orchestra led by Director Rich Gonzales, Assistant Shelby Huston and Managers Claire Grudem & Alison Janes. With this show it's not your typical Pit, featuring Fiddles a Banjo and even a Cajon. One of the audience favorite moments is the beginning of Act II when the majority of the Pit is featured on stage for "Entr'acte". I really enjoyed Alsion Janes on the Cajon during this song. I really enjoyed the dancing on "Whoa,, Mama", "Picnic Dance" and "Pour Me Another Round".

Let's move on to some of my favorite standout performances.

Kaitlin Bitzegaio was fabulous as Alice Murphy. She has the whole package and owned the stage every moment she was on it. Just a few favorites of mine were "If You Knew My Story", Whoa, Mama" and "I had a vision".

Jaden B Dajlin as Billy Cane and another fine casting choice. I have really enjoyed watching Jaden grow as a performer over the years and it was great to see him really get his chance to shine. I loved him on "Bright Star", "Pour Me Another Round" and "Always Will". His scenes with Alexis Sauvageau as Margo were so good.

Matthew Stiel as Jimmy Ray Dobbs was such a great character. Matthew played him so well and I really enjoyed his scenes with Kaitlin. He had some amazing vocals on "I Can't Wait", "A Man's Gotta Do" and my personal favorite "Whoa, Mama" including some great dance moves.

Alexis Sauvageau as Margo gives us another stellar performance. Her acting and vocals are both top notch, as mentioned above her scenes with Jaden are wonderful. Her singing on "Ashville" and "Always Will" really stood out.

G Zachary Schwab as Mayor Dobbs did a great job also. He played the character so well and also was wonderful on "A Man's Gotta Do" and "Please, Don't Take Him".

Henry Christiansen and Paige Erickson as Daryl and Lucy were hilarious. They were the perfect comic relief for this show and they were both amazing on "Pour Me Another Round".

A few more I want to be sure to mention are Hayden Cross as Stanford and his square dance calling on "Picnic Dance". Also McKennda Resier and Alex Lopez as Mama and Daddy Murphy both did a great job. Every single member of the cast and ensemble came together and put on another amazing production for West Fargo Sheyenne.

This was such a beautiful story and production. You should still have one more weekend to watch this. Do yourself a favor and go.

***Photo Credit - Mike Benedict

