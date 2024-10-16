THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY AND JUNE Announced at The Citadel Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Canadian premiere of The Ballad of Johnny and June begins next month at The Citadel Theatre.

A brand-new musical exploring the life and careers of country music legends Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, told through the eyes of their son John Carter Cash. From their first meeting in 1956 at the Grand Ole Opry to fame, life on the road, controversy and family, this re-telling of their iconic love story is complete with hits you know and love like I Walk The Line, Ring of Fire, and many more.

The book is written by Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, who took years to create a truthful depiction of the iconic couple and the controversy and heartache that plagued their passionate love story. Drawing from the real-life experiences of their son, John Carter Cash, this tale is an honest portrayal of the lives of the famous couple.

The Ballad of Johnny and June is a La Jolla Playhouse Production presented by The Citadel Theatre. Directed by Des McAnuff, a two-time Tony Award-winner, former artistic director of the Stratford Festival, director emeritus of La Jolla Playhouse and director of such Broadway musicals as Ain't Too Proud and Jersey Boys. Christopher Ryan Grant, playing Johnny Cash, has appeared on Broadway stages many times, and acts alongside Patti Murin (June Carter Cash) who is well known for her role as Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen on Broadway. The Citadel is excited to have two such outstanding performers that the LA Times quoted as “pitch perfect as Johnny and June.”

“Much like our productions of Hadestown and SIX, this is an incredible opportunity for Edmonton audiences to see a fantastic new musical before the rest of the world does. We are proud to partner with La Jolla Playhouse, who have created over 30 productions that were carried on to Broadway. This is a spectacular theatrical event not to be missed.” says Daryl Cloran, Artistic Director.

The Ballad of Johnny and June plays November 9 to December 8, 2024, in the Shoctor Theatre. Tickets are available online at citadeltheatre.com or by calling Box Office at 780.425.1820.

The Pay What You Choose in person night presented by Alberta Blue Cross is happening Sunday, November 10, 2024. More information on Pay What You Choose can be found at citadeltheatre.com.

An Open Captioned Performance is happening Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 1:30pm. Tickets are available online and information on Accessible Performances at The Citadel can be found at citadeltheatre.com/accessibility/.

