Northern Light Theatre THE HUNCHBACK VARIATIONS Cancelled

Options for ticketholders include donating the ticket or having a portion of the subscription refunded.

Jan. 12, 2022  

Over the last two years, Northern Light Theatre has successfully respected all health & safety protocols while continuing with live performance runs of We Had A Girl Before You and The Great Whorehouse Fire of 1921. At this time, despite falling within the current government regulations for COVID-19, for the safety of their cast, crew and audiences, they have made the difficult decision to not proceed with their next show, The Hunchback Variations due to run January 13 to 29.

The NLT box office will be contacting each ticket holder directly regarding tickets. They have options including donating the ticket or having a portion of the subscription refunded.

NLT looks forward to seeing everyone return for their final production of the 2021-2022 Season, Two-Headed/Half-Hearted, a new musical, live from the ATB Financial Arts Barns.

NLT thanks audiences and supporters for their ongoing and consistent support throughout the highs and lows of the last two seasons.

Northern Light Theatre's 2021-2022 season is informed specifically by the plight of artists (and people in general) who have had their immediate plans halted by the pandemic and are struggling with the loss of a sense of purpose and function. NLT intends to acknowledge the suffering head-on in three affirming works that depict struggle, resilience, and hopefully rising again after difficult circumstances.


