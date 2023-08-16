Fringe Hit THE FAMILY CROW: A MURDER MYSTERY Comes To Edmonton Fringe

After sell-out runs in Orlando, Toronto, and Winnipeg, internationally celebrated puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx bringing his unique brand of puppetry for grown-ups to the Edmonton Fringe for the first time.

A mysterious murder has occurred inside the mansion of the Family Crow. Who is responsible? This sounds like a job for Horatio P. Corvus: Sorter Outer of Murders! Of course, a murder is the intentional killing of one by another, but it is also the name given to a group of crows. What do you get when you cross the two? You get a MURDER murder mystery!

Puppets, puns, murder!

THE FAMILY CROW is created and performed by Adam Francis Proulx (CBC Gem, Netflix, Family Jr.) and is directed by Canadian Comedy Award-Winner Byron Laviolette (Morro and Jasp).

The Orlando Sentinel said, "The performance is for anyone who appreciates a creative vision, superb execution, a dollop of weirdness - and, of course, eye-rolling puns."

Revue Jeu, Montréal called it, "As amusing as it is imaginative."

THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery won London Fringe's Best New Play Contest, Orlando Fringe's Critics Choice Award for Best Original Script, and Patron's Pick in both Orlando and Vancouver.

VENUE: Edmonton Fringe, Venue #14 - La Cité Auditorium

DATES: August 18-26