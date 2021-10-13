Edmonton Art Club Celebrates 100 Years

Edmonton Art Club is celebrating 100 years with two fine art exhibitions in partnership with the Art Gallery of Alberta; A Century of Mark Making 1921 - 2021 and Making Art and Building Community: 100 Years of the Edmonton Art Club.



A Century of Mark Making (October 30 - January 23) exhibits the Edmonton Art Club's contemporary works. At the centre of the exhibit is their special project that features 96 6x6 birch tiles that have been made into a 4 x 6' mural. The exhibit will be displayed in the Ledcor Theatre Gallery at the Art Gallery of Alberta.

Making Art and Building Community: 100 Years of the Edmonton Art Club (November 6 - March 13) is a retrospective exhibit, commemorating the founding members of the Edmonton Art Club, featuring works by early members such as R.W Hedley, Florence Mortimer, Lewellyn Petley-Jones and J.B. Taylor. The exhibit has been curated by Danielle Siemens and will be displayed in the Poole Gallery at the Art Gallery of Alberta, presented by ATB Financial.

The Art Gallery of Alberta is open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 - 5 pm with extended hours until 7 pm on Thursdays. Admission is $14 adults, $10 seniors / out of province students, children and youth under 18, students and AGA members are free.



For more information on the AGA's COVID-19 safety and requirements please visit youraga.ca.