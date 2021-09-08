Citadel Theatre Presents the World Premiere of THE GARNEAU BLOCK

On March 13, 2020, days before The Garneau Block was set to open, Citadel turned off the lights on our stages due to COVID-19. The Garneau Block set stood still on the Maclab stage for over 18 months waiting for its debut. With great joy and excitement, the company welcomes the World Premiere of The Garneau Block back to the Citadel, starting September 18, 2021 on the Maclab Theatre stage.

Madison, an aspiring young journalist, hides a big secret. Her parents look for a fresh start. Her best friend, Jonas, is stuck in the rut of late-night improv shows. Down the street, Shirley grapples with allegations about her husband, the mysterious Rajinder remains an enigma to the neighbourhood, and the Perlitz house rests haunted by the events of its former inhabitants. When flyers appear around the Garneau Block inviting the community to come together and save the neighbourhood, out folds a satirical and moving story of everyday Edmontonians trying to do what Edmontonians do best: rebuild.

Todd Babiak's bestselling and Giller Prize-winning novel won its city's heart with a sharply satirical wit and undeniably local inspiration. Originally serialized weekly in the Edmonton Journal, the collection soon became an audience favourite before being published as a novel in 2006. Its story of a run-down house and a community's efforts to save it come to life in Belinda Cornish 's stage adaptation of The Garneau Block, running September 18 - October 10, 2021.

The piece (commissioned by the Citadel in 2018 as part of the Playwrights' Lab) stays true to Babiak's biting edge, updated for the #MeToo era. Cornish's voice as a writer, best known for award-winning thriller Category E, brings a hilarious and feminist perspective to the story of Madison Weiss, the Perlitz family, disgraced professor Raymond Terletsky, and many others from Babiak's beloved novel.

Rachel Peake, who has developed The Garneau Block alongside Cornish since its commission, directs this whip-smart satire. Renowned Edmonton designer, Narda McCarroll, brings the fictional Edmonton block to life as Set and Lighting Designer, and Joanna Yu (best known for her work on some of Canada's hottest new plays) joins the team as Costume Designer. Matthew Skopyk (recently at the Citadel for Catalyst Theatre 's The Invisible) joins as Sound Designer.

Rachel Bowron (The Candidate/The Party) is aspiring journalist Madison Weiss. She's joined by Andrew Kushnir (The Gay Heritage Project) as actor Jonas Pond, and Stephanie Wolfe (The Silver Arrow) and George Szilagyi (Peter Pan) as Madison's parents, Abby and David Weiss . Their neighbours, 124 Street shop-owner Shirley Wong and professor-under-fire Raymond Terletsky are played by Nadien Chu (The Tempest) and Julien Arnold (A Christmas Carol). Shelly Anthony (Stratford Festival) plays the unknown Rajinder, Ryan Cunningham (Oh, What a Beautiful War!) is the lively Barry, and Alana Hawley Purvis (The Humans) rounds out the cast as a variety of colourful characters around the Block.