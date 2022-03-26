BWW Review: The Citadel's JANE EYRE is a Witty Take on a Victorian Masterpiece

Charlotte Brontë's Jane Eyre has captivated millions of readers since its 1847 publication, receiving numerous film, television, and stage adaptations. In The Citadel Theatre's adaptation, playwright Erin Shields re-imagines this beloved classic in its original Victorian setting, lacing her engaging script with wry humour and modern sensibility. Directed by Daryl Cloran, Shields' rendition makes its world premiere on the intimate Maclab stage, immersing long-time Jane Eyre fans and newcomers in the story's tumultuous romance.

We first meet 8-year-old orphan, Jane Eyre, (Ivy DeGagné), who is unceremoniously shipped off to boarding school by her cruel Aunt Reed (Nadien Chu). There, Jane endures deplorable living conditions and malevolent teachers, eventually growing up to become one of the school's few compassionate instructors. Eventually, adult Jane (Hailey Gillis) leaves her position to serve as governess to a vivacious young French girl in the charge of a stoic guardian, Mr. Rochester (John Ullyatt).

DeGagné and Gillis are impeccably cast in their respective roles of Young Jane and Adult Jane. Both actresses deliver nuanced performances, beautifully capturing Jane's strength and vulnerability. Together, they complete one of the production's most striking visuals, sharing the stage as Adult Jane struggles with her current and younger self's yearning to be loved and accepted.

Stepping into the role of Mr. Rochester is John Ullyatt, a Citadel favourite known for portraying comedic characters. Ullyatt's take on the master of Thornfield Hall is less formidable and more sarcastic, showcasing a dry sense of humour and making the challenging character his own. Together, he and Gillis breathe life into Jane and Rochester's tentative relationship, capturing their characters' palpable romantic tension and playful banter unique to Shields' adaptation.

The supporting cast features equally memorable performances played by a small and versatile cast doubling as ensemble members. Maralyn Ryan shines as Thornfield's kindly housekeeper, Mrs. Fairfax, Braydon Dowler-Coltman plays a boyish and upbeat St. John Rivers, and Ivy DeGagné steals the show as Rochester's exuberant charge, Adèle.

The setting's ominous moors and shadowy estates are brought to life by Anahita Dehbonehie's ghostly backdrop of stories-high platforms connected to lofty staircases. The vast, white-curtained windows tease the audience with the suggestion of a chilling gothic atmosphere that is not fully realized. Bonnie Beecher's stark lighting design creates the illusions of moonlight, storms, and fleeting sunny days while Judith Bowen's costumes perfectly evoke the Victorian era. Though not as eerie or foreboding as the novel, this rendition of Jane Eyre offers a unique and beautifully-performed interpretation that will have audiences rooting for the steadfast heroine.

Jane Eyre runs at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre until April 10. Masks are required for all audience members.

Photo Credit: The Citadel Theatre