Alberta Culture Days to Take Place At The Citadel Theatre

The Citadel Theatre is inviting the public to join in for Alberta Culture Days from Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28, 2025 - a full weekend of free arts, performance, learning, discovery, and fun for all ages.

This celebration opens the doors to creativity, exploration, and community connection with events happening throughout our building. Whether you're a curious kid, an art lover, or just looking for something special to do with family and friends, there's something here for you.

“Celebrating Culture Days in the heart of the Arts District is our way of saying that the arts belong to everyone," said Jessie van Rijn, Executive Director. "As we launch our 60th Anniversary Season, we invite the community to the Citadel and look forward to welcoming families, neighbours and friends to create, learn and celebrate the arts.”

EVENTS

Wardrobe Sale

Browse and purchase costumes and wardrobe pieces from past Citadel productions.

Rice Theatre Lobby

Friday, Sept 26 - 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Saturday, Sept 27 - 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Wizard of Oz Family Film Festival

Zeidler Hall – family film screenings, Oz‐themed outfits encouraged! Celebrating the Citadel's production of The Wizard of Oz playing this March!

Friday, Sept 26 - Return to Oz (1985) at 7:00 PM (age 10+)

Saturday, Sept 27 - The Wiz (1978) at 7:00 PM (age 8+)

Sunday, Sept 28 - The Muppets Wizard of Oz (2005) at 12:00 PM (age 7+); The Wizard of Oz (1939) at 4:00 PM (age 6+)

Fizzlewit's Fairy Finding Tour

Lee Pavilion – Saturday, Sept 27 at 11:30 AM & 2:00 PM

Join Edmonton's own Fizzlewit for a whimsical live-action treasure hunt through the Lee Pavilion Gardens, where families follow fairy trails, solve puzzles, and discover magical secrets. Limited spots – arrive early to collect a free ticket token from the Box Office.

Pre-Show Chats

From Page to Stage: Adapting Novels for Theatre - Saturday, Sept 27 at 12:30 PM, Shoctor Lobby. Featuring Artistic Director Daryl Cloran and playwright Jessy Ardern.

The Art and Engineering of Puppets: Bringing Life of Pi to the Stage - Sunday, Sept 28 at 12:30 PM. Hosted by Brendan James Boyd from Puppet Stuff Canada. Behind-the-scenes & Q&A.

Face Painting

Lee Pavilion, Sunday, Sept 28, 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM – whimsical, fairy and Oz-inspired designs for all ages.

Citadel Light Wall

Maclab Theatre lobby

One of Canada's largest indoor digital screens. Showcasing art work by local artists throughout Culture Days and the season.

Strathearn Art Walk Outdoor Gallery

We're thrilled to partner with the Strathearn Art Walk to showcase the incredible talent of local artists throughout the Lee Pavilion Gardens. This vibrant display invites patrons to discover even more creativity as they explore our theatre and gardens. The Outdoor Gallery is free to attend and will be on display through to the end of 2025.