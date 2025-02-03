A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: THE ‘70S MUSICAL Hits The Stage This February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to be transported to a groovy enchanted forest as Shakespeare's beloved A Midsummer Night's Dream meets the iconic music of the 1970s! A Midsummer Night's Dream: The ‘70s Musical runs from February 22 to March 23, 2025, in the Shoctor Theatre.

This adaptation by Daryl Cloran and Kayvon Khoshkam combines the timeless charm of Shakespeare's comedy with a nostalgic glam rock vibe. Featuring classic hits like Stayin' Alive, I Will Survive, Dream Weaver, and Celebration, this production promises a night of unforgettable fun.

Join Theseus, Hippolyta, Puck, and the rest of the lovers and fairies in a whimsical world brought to life with dazzling choreography, vivid lighting, and the energy of a live band channeling the spirit of legends like Gloria Gaynor and David Bowie. True to its Shakespearean roots, the play explores themes of love, mischief, and transformation while celebrating the vibrant sounds and styles of the '70s.

Directed by Daryl Cloran, known for his inventive approaches to classic texts, this production features a talented ensemble cast of actors and musicians. Audiences will recognize fantastic local performers such as: Jameela McNeil (A Streetcar Named Desire, The Royale), Luc Tellier (Almost A Full Moon), John Ullyatt (The Play That Goes Wrong, A Christmas Carol), and many more.

“I love reimagining Shakespeare's plays as musicals. Music intertwines with Shakespeare's language beautifully. Songs replace monologues or scenes and serve the same narrative purpose, advancing the characters' journeys. Adapting Shakespeare into musicals has been such a hit with audiences in productions like Love's Labour's Lost and As You Like It, and the process so fun, that I decided to dive in again, this time with Shakespeare's most famous comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream. The magic and fantasy of Dream, fits the music of the 1970s perfectly,” says Daryl Cloran.

A Midsummer Night's Dream: The ‘70s Musical runs from February 22 to March 23, 2025, in the Shoctor Theatre. Tickets are available at citadeltheatre.com or by calling Box Office at 780.425.1820.

Special Performances:

Pay What You Choose in-person night is happening Sunday, February 23, 2025. Presented by Alberta Blue Cross, more information is available at https://bit.ly/3wy3L8I

Accessible Performance: Relaxed and Open Captioned Performance is happening Sunday, March 22, 2025, at 1:30pm. More information on Accessible Performances is available at https://bit.ly/3WzQYge

