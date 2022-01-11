Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Detroit Awards
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Detroit Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Gerry McIntyre - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Meaghan Bryant - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk
Best Direction Of A Musical
Trinity Bird & Kristi Gautsche - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk
Best Direction Of A Play
Trinity Bird - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk
Best Direction Of A Stream
Trinity Bird - YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A Santa Claus: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk
Best Editing Of A Stream
Trinity Bird - SAUK SHORTS ONLINE - The Sauk
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jake Jedele - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company
Best Musical
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk
Best Performer In A Musical
Isaiah Brown - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk
Best Performer In A Play
Shayne Beasley-Young - PUFFS: OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Pinckney Players Theatre Group
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Eric Gutman - FROM BROADWAY TO OBSCURITY - Detroit Public Theatre (WTVS)
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Andy Anderson - YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A Santa Claus: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk
Best Play
APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Trinity Bird - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bruce Crews - THE GIVER - The Sauk
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
CHRISTMAS CABARET - The Ringwald Theatre
Best Streaming Musical
DISENCHANTED - Nicely Theatre
Best Streaming Play
YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A Santa Claus: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Mary Magyari - DISENCHANTED - Nicely Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jacob Gray - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Julianne Howe-Bouwens - SOPHIA, OUR BELOVED: A VIRTUAL READING - Farmers Alley Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Tiffany Thatcher - YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A Santa Claus: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
THE SECRET GARDEN - The Sauk
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING - The Sauk