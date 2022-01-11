Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Detroit Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Detroit Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Gerry McIntyre - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Meaghan Bryant - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk

Best Direction Of A Musical

Trinity Bird & Kristi Gautsche - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk

Best Direction Of A Play

Trinity Bird - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk

Best Direction Of A Stream

Trinity Bird - YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A Santa Claus: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk

Best Editing Of A Stream

Trinity Bird - SAUK SHORTS ONLINE - The Sauk

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jake Jedele - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company

Best Musical

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk

Best Performer In A Musical

Isaiah Brown - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk

Best Performer In A Play

Shayne Beasley-Young - PUFFS: OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Pinckney Players Theatre Group

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Eric Gutman - FROM BROADWAY TO OBSCURITY - Detroit Public Theatre (WTVS)

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Andy Anderson - YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A Santa Claus: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk

Best Play

APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Trinity Bird - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bruce Crews - THE GIVER - The Sauk

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

CHRISTMAS CABARET - The Ringwald Theatre

Best Streaming Musical

DISENCHANTED - Nicely Theatre

Best Streaming Play

YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A Santa Claus: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Mary Magyari - DISENCHANTED - Nicely Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jacob Gray - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Julianne Howe-Bouwens - SOPHIA, OUR BELOVED: A VIRTUAL READING - Farmers Alley Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Tiffany Thatcher - YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A Santa Claus: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Sauk

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING - The Sauk