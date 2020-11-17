Michigan Theater and State Theatre to Temporarily Close Again

This comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new set of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Michigan Theater and State Theatre have announced that they will both temporarily close their doors again, Click On Detroit reports.

This comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new set of COVID-19 restrictions, resulting in the temporary closing of several types of businesses, including theaters, for three weeks between Wednesday, November 18 and Tuesday, December 8.

The Michigan Theater Foundation announced via email that they were closing ahead of the mandated dates.

"Last night the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Governor Whitmer announced a new public health order that, beginning this Wednesday, closes many businesses, movie theaters among them, through December 8," the email reads.

"The health of our community continues to be our top priority and so we have decided to cancel our scheduled movies starting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 17. If you have purchased tickets for an upcoming screening during this closure, we will reach out to you this week to make arrangements."

Read more on Click On Detroit.

