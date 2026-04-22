Video: Nygel D. Robinson Sings 'A Dios' in MEXODUS

Nygel D. Robinson stuns the audience at Mexodus every night by ending the show with "A Dios." Mexodus has shared a first look at the musical's co-creator belting out the song at the Daryl Roth Theatre, where it just extended through Sunday, June 14.

Audiences can now listen to the full musical as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

The critically acclaimed new musical written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, choreographed by Tony Thomas, and directed by David Mendizábal.

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