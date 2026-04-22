Video: Nygel D. Robinson Sings 'A Dios' in MEXODUS
Audiences can now listen to the full musical as an Audible Original.
Nygel D. Robinson stuns the audience at Mexodus every night by ending the show with "A Dios." Mexodus has shared a first look at the musical's co-creator belting out the song at the Daryl Roth Theatre, where it just extended through Sunday, June 14.
Audiences can now listen to the full musical as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.
The critically acclaimed new musical written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, choreographed by Tony Thomas, and directed by David Mendizábal.
Mexodus also features understudies Alan Mendez and Trent Lawson. The creative team for Mexodus includes Riw Rakkulchon (Scenic Design), David Mendizábal (Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Looping Systems Architecture and Sound Design), and Johnny Moreno (Video/Projections Design). Hope Villanueva is the Production Stage Manager, and theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.
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